InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Drink Holder for Snowboarders (HBR-105)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to carry a drink while snowboarding on the slopes," said an inventor, from Tappen, N.Y., "so I invented the H 2 O SNOW. My design could help to keep a snowboarder safe and hydrated as well as reduce the amount of littering on the slopes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to transport a drink while snowboarding. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold a drink. As a result, it increases maneuverability and convenience and it could enhance safety. The invention features a compact design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for snowboarding enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HBR-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp