NovikStone® Introduces On-Trend Color Onyx to Dry Stack and Premium Hand-Cut Stone Siding Lineups

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novik®, a brand of Derby Building Products, has added Onyx, a popular deep black tone, to its NovikStone Dry Stack Stone and Premium Hand-Cut lines of stone siding.

"Based on in-depth color research, we're excited to announce the expansion of our popular, on-trend color Onyx to NovikStone's Dry Stack and Premium Hand-Cut," said Amber Skymer, Senior Product Manager, Derby Building Products. "Our distinctive, dark black Onyx color, which is a best seller in our Stacked Stone line, delivers a striking appearance that adds drama and contrast to mixed-material exteriors – now in two new profiles of stone siding."

Offering the intricate detail of precision-laid dry stack stone, NovikStone's Dry Stack is the ideal solution for achieving the look of traditional masonry to any structure. With a modern aesthetic that complements a variety of exteriors, NovikStone's Dry Stack line includes seven additional colors: Anthracite, Basalt, Brownstone, Flint, Limestone, Lava, and Travertine.

NovikStone's Premium Hand-Cut, capturing the beauty and texture of hand-chiseled stone, features elegant contours for a clean, yet sophisticated look. Along with Onyx, Premium Hand Cut is available in Smoke White, Shadow Gray, and Misty Beige. Novik's stone siding is perfect for enhancing curb appeal with popular colors, a unique texture, and natural stone appearance.

NovikStone, the leading brand of stone siding, is impervious to moisture, delivering durability as well as enhanced resistance to warping, expansion, contraction and cracking. It is well-suited for foundation covers, knee wall cladding and accent walls. The panels can be installed in any climate using traditional tools, even in contact with the ground. NovikStone panels are rigid and lightweight for quick, one-person installation without any mortar or adhesives, unlike traditional stone or stone veneers.

With NovikStone's limited lifetime warranty, Dry Stack Stone and Premium Hand-Cut Stone offer unmatched beauty along with being a smart choice to improve the look of any home. Visit www.novik.com to learn more about Onyx and other NovikStone colors.

About Novik

The Novik brands, NovikStone® and NovikShake®, are game-changing exterior building materials manufactured by Derby Building Products in Quebec City, Canada. Novik is a vinyl siding complement as well as a DIY-focused brand in the home improvement retail channel. All Novik products are impervious to moisture making them an excellent choice for gable, roofline, and ground contact applications. They are also easy to install and work perfectly in mixed material exteriors. Visit www.novik.com or like us on Facebook at Novik; and visit the new NovikStone YouTube page here.

View original content:

SOURCE Derby Building Products