CRMNEXT, CU Sol, & America's Credit Union Museum Partner to launch the 1st Annual WOW Contest

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The WOW (Women On Work) Contest was created to celebrate inspiring women in the credit union ecosystem who are doing extraordinary work to drive the movement forward.

I'm thinking of somebody who's persistent, resilient," says Judge Merry Pateuk , "done something that's transformative."

The contest is sponsored by CRMNEXT, CU Sol (a Credit Union CUSO), and America's Credit Union Museum. And while it is a contest with real prizes, the overall goal is to open a path for greater recognition of women nation-wide in the CU landscape, inspire up-and-coming CU professionals, and pave a way for future leaders in the credit union industry.

In this its inaugural year, the WOW Contest is being launched at the CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) in Washington D.C. on February 27th, and submissions will be accepted through May 6th, 2022.

"Women in the credit union space have done extraordinary work from the very beginning, and we thought it was high time these individuals were recognized and celebrated in a contest created specifically for them," said James Gilbert, Head of Marketing, CRMNEXT. "We can't wait to see the amazing submissions come rolling in…Honestly, I think the Judges will have their work cut out for them, just whittling down the list of CU rock stars from across the country."

Judging this year's Contest are the following inspiring women in their own right:

Anne Legg, Founder, THRIVE Strategic Services

Merry Pateuk, SVP, Industry Engagement, PSCU

Julie Ferguson, Owner, JFT Consulting Services, LLC

Kristi Arrington, VP, Growth by Design at League of Southeastern Credit Unions

Nanci Wilson, Marketing & Community Engagement Officer, University FCU

Judge Merry Pateuk has a clear idea of what she's looking for in the contest's top 3 winners. "I'm thinking of somebody who's persistent," she says, "someone who's resilient, who has a little dose of humility—we learn better from those types of leaders—and somebody who, at the end of the day, has really done something that's transformative."

Anne Legg is looking for specific strengths in 3 areas: leadership, impact on the industry as a whole, and how the individual "captures and propagates the credit union spirit."

Each one of our 5 esteemed Judges will be bringing their own unique opinions to the table, but there are some points of criteria that, across the board, will be paramount. All nominees must work (or have worked) in the Credit Union ecosystem, and their contributions must have had a significant impact in the CU movement. The Judges will also be looking for individuals who inspire, motivate, and lift up other women in the industry, as well as those who have provided new opportunities for growth and development.

The first place winner of the contest will be inducted into the Skywalk at America's Credit Union Museum, and all three winners will have their name etched into history at the Museum with a paver or brick. Winners will also receive a paid trip to the Museum for the Induction Ceremony, a cash prize or donation to the charity of a winner's choice, and a crystal trophy, among other exciting prizes.

"It is so rare and special a thing to have a movement that was both co-created by pioneer woman and helps create pioneer woman today," says Jon Taylor, CEO, CU Sol. "This truth is a big part of the collaborative, cooperative spirit of this thing we call 'the movement' and is one of the major reasons why I love and support it so very much."

Stephanie Smith, President of America's Credit Union Museum is especially thrilled to have the contest run during the 20th anniversary of the museum. They'll be launching the Skywalk, "A new exhibit that tells the story of credit union women of the past and present and that inspires the leaders of tomorrow." The contest's first place winner will be inducted into this exhibit, and Stephanie encourages "everyone to be a part of 'Credit Union Women Making History: HERSTORY.'"

The contest runs from February 27th through May 6th, 2022. Winners will be announced in a live webinar on May 24th, and the Induction Ceremony for the first-place winner at America's Credit Union Museum will occur in early October. To submit a nomination for the WOW Contest, please click here.

