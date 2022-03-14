MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc. , a simulation and software tools provider for autonomous vehicle (AV) development, has acquired Mechanical Simulation Corporation , a provider of vehicle dynamics simulation software most commonly known for its flagship product, CarSim.

Applied Intuition acquires CarSim, an industry-leading vehicle dynamics simulation company (PRNewswire)

Mechanical Simulation has been a technology leader in the development and distribution of vehicle dynamics simulation software for over 25 years. Its products—CarSim, TruckSim, BikeSim, and SuspensionSim—provide accurate and realistic predictions of real-world vehicle behavior. Mechanical Simulation supports 200+ OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers as well as hundreds of universities and government research groups worldwide.

Mechanical Simulation's precise vehicle dynamics models complement Applied's autonomy simulation offerings. Through the acquisition, the two teams aim to provide the world's most capable and accurate simulation and validation tools for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and AV development. Their products make it possible to analyze vehicle performance in complex simulated environments and validate the safety of any ADAS or AV system.

"I'm proud to welcome the Mechanical Simulation team to the Applied family," said Qasar Younis, Co-Founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "CarSim is a pillar in the dynamics community. Autonomous vehicle engineers know that accurate and realistic vehicle dynamics models are critical to creating simulations that are reflective of the real world. Mechanical Simulation has spent decades building its category-leading vehicle dynamics technology and its unparalleled expertise in the space. On top of that, many of our customers use CarSim and TruckSim in conjunction with our core simulator, Simian. This acquisition is a natural next step to strengthen the collaboration between our products and support our customers and partners more deeply."

"We're excited to join forces with Applied Intuition to deliver on the mission of providing industry-leading development tools for autonomy engineers," said Mike Sayers, Co-Founder, CEO, and CTO of Mechanical Simulation Corporation. "Our customers and partners will continue to be able to use our products in exactly the same way. But by working together, our two companies will also be able to offer a complete solution that will support full workflows for our customers and partners."

About Applied Intuition

As the foremost enabler of autonomous vehicle development, Applied Intuition equips engineering and product development teams with software that makes it faster, safer, and easier to bring autonomy to market. Applied's suite of products, focused on simulation, validation, and drive data management, delivers sophisticated infrastructure built for scale. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Los Angeles, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Munich, Seoul, and Tokyo, Applied's team consists of autonomy, software, and automotive experts from around the world. Learn more at https://applied.co .

About Mechanical Simulation Corporation

Mechanical Simulation Corporation is a technology leader in the development and distribution of advanced software used to simulate vehicle performance under a wide variety of conditions. The company was established in 1996, and from its Ann Arbor, Michigan headquarters provides car, truck, and motorcycle simulation packages, training, and ongoing support to more than 200 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, hundreds of universities and government research groups, and hundreds of driving simulators. For more information, please visit www.carsim.com .

