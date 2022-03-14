InventHelp presents Unique Collectible Erasers (SGJ-107)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy creating new products," said the inventor from Pleasant Grove, Utah. "I came up with this idea several years ago to bring some fun to individuals while they are writing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created PENCIL NECK UGLY MUGLY as a collectible novelty that serves as a unique pencil eraser. The pencil toppers would be in the form of exaggerated human heads and would be functional just as standard erasers. This invention would appeal to students, children and collectors of all ages and each kit would come with a supportive interlocking and connecting stand to display the erasers. Additionally, new eraser designs/kit displays would be released about every 3 months allowing for kids to collect and trade them.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGJ-107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

