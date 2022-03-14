National Press Club to Host News Conference with Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova, March 15

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: NPC Newsmaker with Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova

What: Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova and Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia will appear at an in-person Newsmaker event on Tuesday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the National Press Club's ballroom. They will discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. The Ambassador and the Archbishop will discuss their offices' activities and how the American public can assist the Ukrainians who are defending their land.

When: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:30am.

Where: National Press Club, Ballroom, 529 14th Street NW 13th Floor, Washington, DC, 20045

Details: This event is open to National Press Club members and credentialed press only. Those attending must RSVP through the National Press Club's website. Proof of vaccination is required upon entering the National Press Club.

The Newsmaker event will be livestreamed at www.press.org. Questions can be submitted to headliners@press.org with the subject line UKRAINE.

Speakers:

Ambassador Oksana Markarova was appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States in April 2021. She previously served in Ukraine's Ministry of Finance from 2015-2020 as First Deputy Minister and Government commissioner on investments; and then since 2018 as a Minister of Finance.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak is Archbishop of Philadelphia for the Ukrainian Catholics in the United States of America. He has served as Head of the Department of External Church Relations of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church since 2014. He also serves as a President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, Ukraine, and as Metropolitan, effectively the head of the provinces of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the United States.

