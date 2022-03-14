NewView Capital welcomes seasoned executive Chetan Chaudhary as Partner

Chaudhary will bolster the investment firms' commitment to operational excellence by providing go-to-market guidance across the firm's portfolio

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewView Capital (NVC) today announced that Chetan Chaudhary has joined the firm as a Partner, expanding the firm's operational capacity and offering. Chetan brings deep expertise in go-to-market strategy to the venture capital firm, which provides flexible capital and operational excellence to companies through direct investments and curated portfolio acquisitions.

Chetan is a seasoned executive, with more than 20 years of experience driving sales revenue and international business development for both startups and large operations. At NVC, Chetan will provide go-to-market guidance across the firm's portfolio, with a focus on hiring, identifying new routes-to-market, and establishing sales productivity and sales motions.

"Expert operational support is a foundational aspect of NVC," said Ravi Viswanathan, Founder and Managing Partner. "We're thrilled to welcome Chetan to the team. He has extraordinary experience scaling companies, and is an ideal fit for our culture and the operational focus of our firm."

Prior to joining NVC, Chetan served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Scale.ai and the Global VP of Vertical Sales at Twilio. At Twilio he ran the platform sales team and established the IoT business unit, the vertical sales team, and the partnership team. Earlier in his career, Chetan led Asia-Pacific sales operations and commercial business development at Cisco Systems. He began his career at Oracle in sales.

"In my career as a sales executive, I did not expect to pursue venture capital. However, Ravi's vision and leadership inspired me to rethink the role of venture in building high-growth businesses. There is a palpable feeling of magic happening at NVC," said Chetan. "Over the last several years, I have been fortunate to work alongside some of the best distribution executives in the world. I look forward to sharing those learnings and my strategic perspective with our portfolio companies."

Chetan brings his operational expertise to NVC at a key moment in the firm's continued growth. NVC recently raised an additional $544 million to advance their unique portfolio acquisition strategy and investments into industry-defining growth companies, bringing the firm's total assets under management to over $2.2 billion.

About NewView Capital

NewView Capital (NVC) empowers entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and investors with the freedom to drive continual innovation and sustainable growth. With over $2.2 billion in assets under management, the firm pairs flexible capital with operational excellence to build enduring, industry-defining companies. NVC offers direct investments and curated portfolio acquisitions in mid- to growth-stage opportunities, with an emphasis on B2B software as a service (SaaS), fintech, consumer internet, and artificial intelligence (AI). The NVC portfolio includes Plaid, Duolingo, Forter, Hims & Hers, MessageBird, and Scopely. www.nvc.vc

Investments highlighted have been selected to illustrate NewView's investment approach and sector focus and are not intended to represent performance or be an indicator for how any offering has performed or may perform in the future. Please refer to www.nvc.vc for a full list of investments. The information in this post is intended solely to provide general information regarding NewView Capital and nothing contained in this post is an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. This post is intended for financially sophisticated investors; NewView does not solicit or make its services generally available to the public. See Terms of Use for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE NewView Capital