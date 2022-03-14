OCEAN CASINO RESORT ANNOUNCES THE GALLERY BAR, BOOK & GAMES

$5 million venue completes Ocean's $25 million casino floor transformation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is thrilled to announce The Gallery Bar, Book & Games. The 12,000-square-foot venue will debut this summer and will complete Ocean's recent $25 million dollar casino floor transformation.

Logo: Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Resort Casino) (PRNewswire)

"Ocean is dedicated to being the premier gaming destination in the Atlantic City market," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. "This new venue will enhance the guest experience by providing an unbeatable atmosphere right in the heart of the casino floor."

The Gallery will feature a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, including 59 seats and 12 slot machines. A mix of blackjack and roulette tables will surround the perimeter of the bar, while 140 feet of LED walls will line the venue. A 17-foot open-air staircase will connect to Balcony Bar, a mezzanine bar and lounge where guests will enjoy the ultimate VIP sportsbook experience.

Through customizable lighting and a unique blend of rich textures and luxurious finishes, The Gallery will set the stage for social gaming, big game nights, and an unforgettable afterhours experience.

Sports betting services for The Gallery will be provided in partnership with USBookmaking, a subsidiary of Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Ocean recently announced over $75 million in resort investment, featuring the highly anticipated addition of more than 460 guest rooms and suites. Ocean recently completed over $15 million in property improvements, featuring a redesigned casino floor and the addition of three new high-limit venues.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2021" awards, features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,720 slot machines; 108 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

