ARTBnk AND iownit ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO ENABLE BLOCKCHAIN-BASED FRACTIONAL INVESTING IN ART & COLLECTIBLES

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTBnk, the leading source of valuation, financial performance, and liquidity data on the global art market, and iownit, which specializes in using digital technologies to transform private markets, have announced a collaboration to create new fractional investment opportunities in the art marketplace.

iownit's private blockchain-based technology platform underpins this digitization and fractionalization process.

Driven by ARTBnk's best-in-class database of art sales—which includes several decades of pricing information for tens of thousands of artists—and its AI-driven art valuation tool, both sellers and buyers will be able to transact with clarity, knowing the value of the object and its historical financial performance.

"iownit's purpose has been to unlock the potential & possibilities of the alternative investment marketplace for investors through technology & innovation. With this strategic partnership, we provide broadened access for investors to participate in the art & collectibles marketplace with tools to support future access to liquidity," said Hamid Gayibov, iownit co-founder and CBDO.

"We are excited to launch this new collaboration with iownit, pioneering new ways to use our exceptional data set on the art market to support the growing interest in fractional art investing," said Jamie Lafleur, CEO of ARTBnk. "Bringing blockchain technology to this process is an important component for us, recognizing the growing interest in this approach to tracking ownership and the ease with which it can be integrated into end-user applications for individual investors. Given their history and experience, the iownit team was the logical partner for ARTBnk, and we are looking forward to working together."

As a FINRA member broker-dealer, iownit capital and markets works towards ensuring that the issuance & management of the fractionalized art securities on the platform are within the framework of regulatory compliance, something that has become critical in recent years as regulators have increased scrutiny on digital assets. Additionally, the use of permissioned blockchain technology ensures record-keeping that is immutable & secure.

iownit's SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS) further enables secondary trading of these fractionalized art shares, providing much sought-after liquidity options that investors increasingly seek.

About ARTBnk

Founded in 2017, ARTBnk's mission is to provide transparency to those who collect, deal in, finance, and insure art. The first and only service to provide a standard benchmark to determine the legitimacy of valuation in the art world, ARTBnk uses an AI-driven platform supported by a fully normalized proprietary database to deliver accurate, unbiased, and trustworthy valuations. These fair market valuations are a critical tool for those who view art as an alternative financial asset class, and serve as the foundation for ARTBnk indices along with other financial art performance indicators. In addition to data services, ARTBnk offers solutions and tools for the wealth management, insurance, lending and finance communities, as well as apps designed for art professionals and collectors. See more at: https://www.artbnk.com

About iownit

Our purpose is to unblock the potential and possibilities of the alternative investment marketplace for investors through innovation, technology and market expertise. Driven by our vision to create a modern financial operating infrastructure & marketplace for investing in alternatives, our user-friendly blockchain based technology solutions have been designed to bring about true digital transformation for our clients.

Our customizable and turnkey technology solutions enable broadened access and facilitate greater investor participation by allowing asset managers, custodians, transfer agents, RIA's, broker dealers and investors to participate in the alternative investment marketplace with ease, securely & efficiently while staying compliant.

iownit partners with like-minded organizations that are also looking to transform the alternative markets for a digital future, and we are actively expanding our network of third-party broker/dealers ready to embrace digital transformation for private markets.

Securities are offered through iownit's affiliate, IOI Capital and Markets, LLC ("IOICM"). Member FINRA and SIPC . IOI Capital and Markets, LLC (iownit.us) is a wholly owned subsidiary of iownit Capital and Markets, Inc. For more information about iownit.us, please visit our website iownit.us or contact us at info@iownit.us

Disclaimer

This is a marketing communication and is for informational purposes only. This document does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security and shall not be deemed an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The views and opinions expressed herein, which are subject to change without notice, are those of iownit Capital and Markets, Inc., or its affiliated companies at the time of publication. The duplication, publication, extraction, or transmission of the contents, irrespective of the form, is not permitted.

Securities offered on the iownit ATS have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Assets listed herein, such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal. Investments in private placements, start-up investments in particular, are also speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire investment. To learn more about the Blockchain and how iownit utilizes this technology, please visit: https://www.iownit.us/learn-more/financial-innovation/what-is-a-decentralized-blockchain-network/

For more information, please contact:

For ARTBnk: For iownit: Sascha Freudenheim info@iownit.us PAVE Communications & Consulting

sascha@paveconsult.com

917-544-6057



