Credit Union of Southern California Launches 2.22% APR HELOC Offer

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Southern California families renovate their homes and achieve other important goals with their home's equity, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is offering a low first-year 2.22% APR on a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC). The promotion runs from March 15-May 14, 2022.

The credit union ran a similar HELOC promotion in fall of 2021 and is re-introducing the offer due to popular demand. The promotion only applies to new HELOCs at CU SoCal; however, it can be used to refinance HELOCs from other lenders.

Members can access up to 80% of their home's combined loan-to-value (CLTV) with a CU SoCal HELOC, for a maximum line of $250,000. Those interested in the two-month promotional offer can find further details here: www.CUSoCal.org/222HELOC.

"Southern California homeowners have seen a significant rise in the value of their homes over the last two years, providing them the opportunity to achieve important goals with their home's equity," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal Chief Executive Officer and President. "We make it easy for homeowners to affordably access their home's equity to either improve their homes or meet a critical financial need."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2 billion in assets, and serves more than 130,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

