Andy Ivory Joins Green Irony to Support Their Next Phase of Growth

The Hire Adds a Wealth of Experience Leveraging Technology to Deliver Business Outcomes & Strengthens Green Irony's Position to Absorb Increased Demand of Their MuleSoft Services

RALEIGH, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Irony, a Raleigh based tech consulting company specialized in building integration architectures to enable digital transformations and deliver high-impact business results, adds Andy Ivory, an industry-leading technical innovator, to help lead client engagements and support the next phase of the company's growth.

Andy Ivory joins Green Irony with an extensive technical and entrepreneurial background. Throughout his career, Andy has gained experience in multiple industries, including Insurance (P&C, Life, Facultative Reinsurance, Treaty Reinsurance, Health), Transportation, Financial Services, Global Mobility and Workforce Development, and Retail.

"As a technology visionary with over two decades of high-end engineering experience, Andy has a spotless track record of delivering world-class solutions to the hardest business problems. Andy's leadership, experience, and positive outlook will be a true asset to our customers and to our rapidly-growing engineering team. We are delighted to add Andy to our team at the start of an exciting new chapter for Green Irony and its partners."

- Aaron Shook, Founder & CEO, Green Irony

Andy spent nearly a decade at IBM where he led front-end development in the WebSphere and B2B & Commerce organizations. He went on to achieve the status of master inventor. In this capacity, he was actively developing patents and serving as a leader in the patent community.

He then went on to become a founding member of the PointSource Raleigh lab, along with Green Irony's Founder & CEO, Aaron Shook. While at PointSource (acquired by Globant in 2017), Andy helped grow the team from four to more than 100 people. He led the front-end development domain, partnering heavily with digital and design organizations to translate their business needs into intelligent technology choices and roadmaps.

Andy then cofounded Kapok Digital, an app development company for small-to-medium-sized businesses, where he grew the team to more than 20 people up until their merger with Vaco in 2021. Kapok Digital's clients included Coca-Cola, for which the company built the software for their freestyle machine, RelyMD, TRC Global Mobility, and Mamava.

"I strongly believe in the people at Green Irony and their direction. Green Irony is top-notch and in the prime marketplace for digital transformation and applying best-of-breed technology to help businesses reach their peak. I'm excited to work with great people that are committed to building a culture of innovation and fun."

- Andy Ivory, Architect, Green Irony

About Green Irony

Green Irony is a Raleigh-based tech consulting company specialized in building integration architectures to enable digital transformations. They help clients align business goals to scalable technology solutions in partnership with world-class platforms to deliver rapid value. These partners include MuleSoft, Salesforce, Noname Security, and FormStack.

Green Irony was founded in 2016 as a Salesforce partner when they saw capabilities of the platform to drive business value to stakeholders quicker than any other technology when applied correctly. They set out to build an organization best equipped to deliver on the promise of this world-class software by combining best-of-breed technology expertise with platform expertise to address the challenges of complex enterprise software environments.

To learn more about their expertise, services, and open positions, visit greenirony.com.

