AUSTIN-BASED NIMBUS HEALTH CARE LAUNCHES AT SXSW2022

Nimbus Platform Provides Custom Treatment Plans to Clients Based on Their Genetics and Biochemistry

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbus Heath Care announced its company launch today as part of the South By Southwest Creative Industries Expo March 13-16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Nimbus is a direct-to-consumer telemedicine platform that uses advanced at-home blood and genetic testing to develop customized treatment plans specific to each client to improve performance, health, and happiness. Nimbus is disruptive to the current health care space in that it is individualized, yet efficient and affordable. With the recent surges in at-home testing, Nimbus is bringing cutting-edge personalized medicine to customers privately, in their own home.

Nimbus is the first digitally native, fully verticalized multi-condition health platform, providing custom treatments. "We believe medicine should be designed to the unique needs of each individual, not a one-size-fits-all approach to maximize margins," said Dr. Jobby John, CEO and founder of Nimbus Health Care. "At Nimbus, we closely analyze your test results and personalize your treatment plan based on your health and lifestyle goals."

Nimbus launched the company with its men's health care line, which offers hair loss treatment and testosterone optimization. "As a compounding pharmacist, I teamed up with an expert in the genetics and hair loss fields and created our men's line not only to fulfill an enormous need, but to find a solution, since I, myself, had experienced hair loss. Two-thirds of men in the U.S. experience some form of hair loss, or alopecia, by age 35. Additionally, Male Patterned Baldness, or androgenetic alopecia, affects 50 million men in the U.S."

The Nimbus program works by providing an advanced, affordable at-home blood and genetic test, followed by tele-medicine consultation with a board-certified Nimbus medical provider who will prescribe customers a personalized treatment plan. Customers receive their customized medication within two days. Currently, Nimbus is available throughout Texas, with additional states to follow. Nimbus will launch its women's care line in summer of 2022.

About Nimbus Health Care

About Nimbus Founder and CEO Dr. Jobby John, PHARMD, FACA

Dr. Jobby John became one of the youngest pharmacy owners in American when he opened Lake Hills Compounding Pharmacy and Wellness Center, an integrative and innovative compounding pharmacy in Austin, Texas, at the age of 26. A graduate of the University of Texas College of Pharmacy, Dr. John's focus has always been on finding ways to incorporate technology to provide personalized and affordable care to all his patients.

