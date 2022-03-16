Base Integrates Amazon Shopping Into its Proprietary App To Further Curate and Personalize Health

The lab testing company is adding in-app shopping from Amazon to simplify the treatment process

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Base, the health company combining the power of at-home lab testing and AI to provide science-backed improvement plans tailored to individual needs or concerns, announced today the integration of Amazon shopping with its proprietary smart phone app to make optimizing health even easier.

Base (PRNewswire)

Routine healthcare can be a tireless journey with endless doctor visits to pinpoint the root cause of some of the most common issues like fatigue, weight plateau or chronic stress. The hunt for the best products on the market to improve symptoms only adds to this. Base aims to simplify the process with Amazon shopping through the Base proprietary app that will allow users to purchase recommended supplements based on their health data, straight from their phones.

Base uses advanced technology to analyze a blood or saliva sample to determine hormone, vitamin, and nutrient deficiencies in relation to a person's health goals or struggles. A personalized diagnosis is then provided in the Base app with data-driven suggestions on what to eat and what supplements to take, along with recommended lifestyle activities to improve scores in one of the five focus areas; diet, stress, energy, sleep, and sex drive. All suggestions are approved by Base's medical advisory board and include tailored doses based on a user's biomarker levels.

"From my previous work at Amazon developing recommendation systems, I've seen firsthand how curated shopping with product suggestions can have a positive impact on the customer experience. Dr. Google can be extremely overwhelming, as it provides a ton of information that can sometimes be misleading. With this shopping integration we're able to make reaching your health goals one step easier," said Base CEO and Founder Lola Priego. "Base's smartphone app now lets users browse recommended products on Amazon based on their specific data and preferences such as non-GMO or vegan friendly. This is the future of health and aligns with our vision of ensuring convenient and personalized care."

With the addition of Amazon shopping, users can immediately purchase recommended supplements and browse products in-app that will directly improve symptoms like brain fog, digestive problems, anxiety or fatigue. The integration helps Base further its mission of empowering people to own their biodata and take control of their health, in a more accessible and affordable way.

About Base:

Base personalizes the lab-testing experience, bringing it in home to empower consumers to own their own health data. Base's proprietary app personalizes diagnosis, provides data-driven suggestions and actionable, real-time guidance on how to improve results from tests in five different focus areas; diet, stress, energy, sleep, and sex drive, to ultimately feel better.To learn more, visit get-base.com and take the online quiz to get started on your health journey.

Media Contact:

Factory PR

base@factorypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Base