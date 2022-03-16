Health Net Federal Services Appoints Several New Executive Leaders as it Builds for the Future

New COO, CFO, and VPs bring deep experience to support the company's commitment to serving those who serve.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC, (HNFS) today announced the appointment of several new leaders to its executive team. These individuals each bring an average of 26 years of healthcare management experience and government contracting to HNFS, positioning the organization for long-term success and continued excellence in serving its customers and their beneficiaries.

These new executives are:

Susan J. Pietrykowski , Chief Operating Officer

Joseph P. Semith , Chief Financial Officer

Kurt H. Malcolm , Vice President of Provider Network Management

Patrick Strahan , Vice President of Data Analytics and Reporting

Ezra M. Easley , Vice President of Operations

John E. Lossing , Vice President of Compliance

"With the amount of transformation taking place in healthcare, especially within the Department of Defense, it was important to bring in new experience and additional skills to help us better integrate private sector care into the military direct care systems in order to unlock the full potential of that collaboration," said Kathleen E. Redd, President and CEO, HNFS. "I couldn't be more pleased with the caliber of people who are joining our already-successful team of leaders."

This newly expanded leadership team will continue to successfully deliver managed care services to our customers, while increasing technical competencies to stay on top of changes in the health care industry and the Military Health System.

"These individuals are ready and able to respond and adapt quickly to the evolving requirements and contingency operations of our customers," said Redd. "They are skilled at communicating and collaborating to achieve program objectives, adapting to evolving requirements, quickly resolving problems and issues, and mitigating risks."

Brig Gen Susan J. Pietrykowski, USAF, Retired, Chief Operating Officer, served as a United States Air Force Medical Service Corps Officer (healthcare administrator) for 28 years, and recently retired as a Brigadier General. She worked most recently on the Air Force Surgeon General's staff managing a $2.6 billion annual budget for the Air Force Medical Service, led the Air Force's medical Finance and Personnel response for COVID-19 operations and stood up the Office of Diversity & Inclusion. Pietrykowski will be responsible for improving the integration of HNFS' private sector care with the military direct care system, day-to-day operations, and creating value for all its key stakeholders, both internal and external.

Joseph P. Semith, Chief Financial Officer, most recently worked for the Boeing Company where he managed operational finances for a portfolio of multi-billion-dollar government contracts, including the KC-46 Tanker Program. His experience includes years of managing large contracts, agreements, proposals, and negotiations.

Kurt H. Malcolm, Vice President of Provider Network Management, comes to HNFS from the Centene corporate team where he was the vice president of the National PPO network build, inclusive of value based contracting and network performance assessments. He will build upon the strong relationships and foundation the team has developed with our providers and government partners thus far by leveraging Centene's vast provider network, technical abilities, and technology resources.

Patrick Strahan, Vice President of Data Analytics and Reporting, comes to HNFS with an extensive information and systems management background from roles at Optum, OptumServe, and United Healthcare Military and Veterans. Strahan will lead the continued transformation and development of enterprise-wide, data-driven analytic strategies and innovations. He is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems.

Ezra M. Easley, Vice President of Operations, has been at HNFS since 2004 and has led the expansion of its call center and appointing center, and has delivered 10 years of continuous Benchmark Portal certification for our world class contact center. This promotion expands Easley's scope of responsibility throughout the operations team, including the referral and authorization operations center, customer service, customer service training, enrollment, and provider data management.

John E. Lossing, Vice President of Compliance, was previously the director of regulatory compliance at Northrop Grumman, where he led federal contract compliance activities for a $10 billion sector of the major defense contractor. He brings to HNFS experience in contract compliance, corporate ethics programs, process improvement initiatives, and risk management. He is also a member of the Defense Industry Initiative on Business Ethics and Compliance and the Ethics and Compliance Initiative.

About Health Net Federal Services

For more than three decades, Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to those who serve and their family members. HNFS currently assists nearly 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty and retired service members, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. One of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for the military and their families, HNFS is advancing the future of health care and improving military readiness by creating better health outcomes, providing better care, and lowering cost.

HNFS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a national leader in publicly-financed health care, including Medicare, Medicaid, and state-sponsored health care programs.

Visit www.hnfs.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Health Net Federal Services, LLC