Marine Money Magazine Announces Ship Finance "Deals of the Year" Award Winners

STAMFORD, Conn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Money is delighted to announce the winners of its annual Ship Finance "Deals of the Year" Awards. The list of winners for 2021 deals can be seen by clicking this web-link .

"Marine Money's Deal of the Year awards recognize the global bankers, financial advisors and legal teams who execute transactions that we believe are exceptional. Our criteria for selection include value creation for stakeholders, creativity, overcoming execution challenges and innovation," said Matt McCleery, President of Marine Money. "I would like to extend my enthusiastic congratulations to all of the winners."

"From groundbreaking sustainability linked loans to transformative acquisitions to creative business combinations to wildly successful capital markets offerings, we had an amazing slate of nominated transactions to consider," said Editor George Weltman.

"You will see many company names and lots of big numbers in Marine Money's awards issue, but don't be mistaken," added McCleery. "The deals documented in these pages are about people - a community of hardworking and thoughtful professionals working hard to serve an important industry that carries 90% of world trade."

Winners will be acknowledged at Marine Money Week at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, June 21-23, 2022.

For more information on Marine Money, please contact:

Lorraine Parsons at LParsons@marinemoney.com or visit www.marinemoney.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Marine Money International