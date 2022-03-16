Mitiga Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

Mitiga brings unique cyber breach readiness approach to AWS customers

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga , the cloud incident response company, announced today that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The Advanced tier is the highest designation APN Technology Partners can achieve, which is awarded to industry leaders that demonstrate investments in technical proficiency as well as experience with building software solutions on AWS and delivering excellent customer experiences. The Mitiga platform leverages the scalability of AWS infrastructure to help store client data, which is a key feature of Mitiga's IR² solution. The platform uses the AWS Glacier service to deliver highly performant and flexible data archiving and retrieval.

"Mitiga is proud to join the AWS Partner Network and achieve the APN Advanced Technology designation," said Ofer Maor, co-founder and CTO of Mitiga. "As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, we expand our ability to provide cloud IR solutions for our customers on AWS. The synergy between Mitiga and AWS benefits our mutual customers, leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the cloud to provide the information and guidance organizations need to respond rapidly in case of a cyberattack."

With Mitiga as an advanced technology partner on AWS, organizations can increase their readiness for cloud and hybrid cyberattacks while lowering the impact of breaches. By proactively collecting and analyzing cloud forensics data and using a dynamic-readiness approach, Mitiga automates the majority of the forensics process. Mitiga's forensics automation, orchestration, and management of the incident response process accelerate investigation and recovery, helping customers return to business as usual rapidly

"We look forward to progressing our partnership to the ISV level," continued Maor, "which will help us continue our work with AWS to provide prospects and customers with a solution that is optimal from a performance and cost perspective."

Importantly, Mitiga's shared-responsibility business model fundamentally changes the economics of incident response. Instead of charging additional fees for incident response and recovery, Mitiga believes its platform-based solution, technology, and services fully prepare customers for all aspects of a cloud incident and therefore their subscribers face no add-on fees for incident response.

About Mitiga

Mitiga's technology and services lower the impact of cyber breaches and optimize readiness for cloud and hybrid incidents and accelerate both response and recovery times when incidents occur. Importantly, Mitiga's readiness prioritization also increases resiliency for future incidents. Mitiga's shared-responsibility model is unique. Unlike others, who charge additional fees for incident response and recovery, Mitiga subscribers face no add-on fees. For more information, visit www.mitiga.io.

