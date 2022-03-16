MRK Technologies Named Inaugural Partner Of The Year By Abnormal Security

Cleveland cybersecurity company recognized as a powerful partner to growing San Francisco security firm

CLEVELAND, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity risk management provider MRK Technologies has been named the '2021 Security Partner of the Year' by Abnormal Security, the provider of a leading cloud-native email security platform that leverages AI-based behavioral data science to stop socially-engineered and never-seen-before email attacks that evade traditional Secure Email Gateways (SEGs).

"We are honored to receive this award and proud to partner with Abnormal," said John Tookman, Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of MRK Technologies. "Our clients have benefitted greatly from their solutions, which consistently succeed in catching fraudulent email campaigns that have bypassed traditional email security gateways."

"We're fortunate to have MRK Technologies as an Abnormal partner and we recognize the impact they have had on our mutual customers and our shared mission to prevent cybercrime," added Kevin Moore, Chief Revenue Officer at Abnormal. "Together we believe we can provide a superior email security platform to organizations who desperately need it."

This most recent award is the latest in a string of partnership accolades for MRK including recognition from IT security innovators LogRhythm and Attivo Networks.

"Strong partnerships like these are a priority for MRK," said Tookman. "The last several years have increased the need for expertise and effective solutions. The MRK team is consistently focused on helping our customers achieve a stronger security posture amidst the ever-evolving threat landscape."

Founded in 1985, MRK Technologies has been helping clients build strong technological foundations, grow their businesses and feel secure with their IT solutions. Core practice areas include:

Locally based CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) support, including the development of key security strategies, execution of priority projects and security crises response.





Managed security via a Secure Operations Center which monitors, alerts and advises on security threats in real-time.





Value-added reselling of smart, flexible and custom-tailored technology solutions via a team of skilled professionals in information security, storage and networking.

About MRK Technologies

MRK Technologies, a TruWest Company, is a cybersecurity risk management provider that offers custom security solutions. We provide a full suite of information security services and solutions that help define cyber security strategy, identify and remediate threats and risks, select and deploy the right technology, and prepare and protect you from malicious attacks. From virtual CISOs to a full service MSSP, MRK partners with you to protect your business at every level.

www.mrktech.com

SOURCE MRK Technologies