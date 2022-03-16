UserWay Earns a Spot in G2's Best Products of 2022

WILMINGTON, Del., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay , the leading AI-powered web accessibility solution provider, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards , placing 19 on the Best Content Management Products list.

"We're honored to be included on a list with companies like HubSpot, Adobe, Google, Microsoft, and Dropbox," Allon Mason, Founder & CEO of UserWay, said. "UserWay has come a long way in a very short time, and I couldn't be more proud of our team for making it happen."

This is UserWay's first time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to UserWay's mission to make every website accessible and compliant with WCAG, Section 508 and ADA regulations.

UserWay offers a complete suite of accessibility solutions and services, including Accessibility Scanning and Monitoring (an advanced scanning tool for developers); manual audits; statements of compliance; an empathy lab staffed with accessibility experts with various types and degrees of disabilities; and consulting and professional services. UserWay also offers a fully managed compliance service for enterprise and public sector clients with a $1 million guarantee.

The core product UserWay provides is an AI-powered accessibility solution that can be installed on websites with a single line of code. It helps organizations meet strict WCAG and ADA regulations for web accessibility and compliance in a fraction of the time and cost it would take to remediate accessibility violations manually at the source-code level.

Sites remediated by UserWay are made significantly more accessible for people with varying degrees of disabilities, including those who rely on screen readers and other assistive technologies. Since software developers are not required to achieve accessibility, UserWay is able to offer a rapid parth to compliance with minimal investment of time and resources and a significantly fast time-to-market.

"UserWay's technology is trusted by over 1 million websites, and we're honored that it's now recognized by having made G2's Best Software List," Mason said. "This is a testament to UserWay's world-leading accessibility solutions and our continued impact on an organization's compliance initiatives as well as people's daily lives. With over 1 billion people globally living with disabilities, our best-in-class, inclusive and user-friendly accessibility solutions ensure organizations attain WCAG and ADA compliance, directly combating the digital divide. We are honored that our technology is being recognized by both real users and G2."

G2 ranks the top 100 software sellers based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all the categories where they appear. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their full potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

