Braskem reports recurring Operating Result in 2021 of US$5.6 billion, a record high and 171% higher than in 2020

In December 2021, the Company distributed R$6.0 billion in anticipated dividends based on the results for fiscal year 2021

In 2021, the free cash flow yield was of 24%

SÃO PAULO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces today its results for 4Q21 and 2021.

4Q21 and 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

Braskem - Consolidated:

In 4Q21, Braskem's recurring Operating Result was US$1.1 billion , 23% lower than in 3Q21, mainly due to: (i) lower international spreads for main chemicals, PE and PP in Brazil , PP in the United States and Europe and PE in Mexico , but above the historical average of the past ten years1; and (ii) lower PP sales volume in Brazil , United States and Europe mainly explained by seasonality. Compared to 4Q20, recurring Operating Result in U.S. dollar increased 36%, due to: (i) better international spreads for main chemicals, PE and PVC in Brazil , PP in the United States and Europe and PE in Mexico ; and (ii) higher sales volume of main chemicals and PVC in Brazil , PP in Europe and PE in Mexico . In Brazilian reais, recurring Operating Result was R$6.3 billion , 18% lower than in 3Q21 and 40% higher than in 4Q20, reflecting the Brazilian real depreciation against the U.S. dollar of 6.8% and 3.5%, respectively.

In the quarter, Braskem reported Net Profit2 of R$0.5 billion . In 2021, the Company reported Net Profit² of R$14.0 billion .

In December, the payment of anticipated dividends was made by the Company, based on the results of the fiscal year 2021, in the total amount of R$6.0 billion , corresponding to the gross amounts of R$7.539048791898 per common share and class "A" preferred share and of R$0.606032140100 per class "B" preferred share, representing a payout of 42.5% of the Net Profit². Additionally, the Company's Management will be proposing the distribution of additional dividends in the amount of R$1.35 billion referring to the fiscal year of 2021, which will be deliberated for approval at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 19, 2022 .

The Company's free cash flow was R$3.1 billion , with return3 on cash flow in 4Q21 of 24%. In the year, the free cash flow generation was an annual record of R$10.7 billion .

Corporate leverage, measured by the ratio of adjusted net debt to recurring Operating Result4 in U.S. dollar, ended 2021 at 0.94x.

In December, the risk rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded the Company's risk rating on the global scale from BB+ to BBB-, with a stable outlook. With the rating upgrade by Fitch, Braskem is once again considered investment grade.

In December, the Company contracted, with a syndicate of 11 global banks, an international stand-by credit facility in the amount of US$1.0 billion , due in December 2026 , that replaces the current facility.