Meridian to Host Webinar on Housing with partners the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Housing Authority

Meridian to Host Webinar on Housing with partners the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Housing Authority

The free virtual event will offer community members information on affordable housing.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian of Illinois, a leading provider of government-sponsored managed care services in Illinois, is partnering with the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Housing Authority for a free webinar on affordable housing, rent, and homeownership.

Meridian, a managed care organization that partners with HealthChoice Illinois, is hosting the virtual event to provide the community with helpful information on renting, buying a home, preparing to move, and available options for anyone who might be behind on their rent or mortgage. Also, there will be a Q&A to answer attendees' questions during the live webinar.

"Housing is one of many social determinants of health that affect our overall quality of life. When families spend most of their income on where they live, this can leave them with less to spend on healthy food or healthcare, which can lead to increased stress and risk for disease," said Mayank K. Shah, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Meridian of Illinois. "With the help of our partners, the webinar will provide information and much-needed resources to address some of the issues that impact the health and well-being of those in the communities we serve."

Meridian is hosting the webinar as part of an ongoing series called "Meridian Mondays" to provide helpful information from experts on various topics, free of charge. In February, they hosted an event on "What You Need to Know About Your Taxes in 2022," which shared best practices and education on filing an income tax return.

The event will take place on Zoom on Monday, March 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. To attend, community members can register at http://bit.ly/meridianmondayhousing.

For more information about Meridian, visit ILmeridian.com.

About Meridian of Illinois

Meridian of Illinois offers three managed care plans: the Meridian Medicaid Plan, the Meridian Medicare-Medicaid Plan, and the Meridian Managed Long Term Services & Supports Plan. We connect members to care and offer comprehensive services to support lifelong health and wellness. Learn more at ILMeridian.com.

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League works to achieve equity for Black families and communities through social and economic empowerment. For more information, visit www.ChiUL.org.

About the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA)

The CHA's vision is to foster strong, vibrant communities throughout Chicago by increasing affordable housing choices for low-income families. The CHA is also the largest rental housing owner in the City of Chicago. It serves more than 133,000 people in 63,000 households across the city through our Public Housing, Housing Choice Voucher, and Project-Based Voucher programs. For more information, visit www.thecha.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Meridian of Illinois