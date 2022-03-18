As Villarreal CF Reaches Champions League Quarter Finals, Color Star Technology Invites the World to Witness Footballing Glory

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, congratulates its partner Villarreal CF's advancement to the quarter finals of the Champions League. Color Star invites users to witness footballing glory.



Color Star's Partner Villarreal CF Advances (PRNewswire)

In February 2022, Color Star's subsidiary, Color Sky Entertainment Limited, and Villarreal CF, which is known as the "Yellow Submarine", formally reached a partnership agreement to begin their footballing journey together. In this Champions League Round of 16 match, Villarreal CF won the match with superb tactical acumen and footballing ability.

Color Star's CEO, Lucas Capetian announced: "We've stuck together like a family since the first day of our partnership and I'd like to congratulate Yellow Submarine for their great success. I am really proud of the team and extend them my best wishes for the rest of Championship. We anticipate further strengthening our partnership and to even greater achievements in the future."

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.