Connect Search Doubles Chicago Presence, Launches Financial Consulting Practice

Company celebrates 10 years of business with move to larger downtown offices; Plans significant contributions to Chicago-area non-profits

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Search, LLC., a finance, accounting, and IT professional recruitment firm, is proud to announce the launch of its new financial consulting practice, Connect Financial Consulting (CFC), rounding out its offerings in staffing and placement services within its finance & accounting vertical. Additionally, as the company marks its 10-year anniversary in Chicago, the firm announces its April 1, 2022 move from 222 South Riverside Plaza to 311 South Wacker Drive, nearly doubling its office space to 15,000 square feet to accommodate its rapid growth. Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal.

"Our new financial consulting offering adds resource certainty for our clients. There is an overwhelming demand for high-level financial talent across multiple industries, and through this new practice, we commit to further helping our clients navigate all of their strategic accounting and finance initiatives," said Ben Hirsh, president of Connect Financial Consulting.

The newly appointed president of this new practice, Hirsh is a graduate of Illinois State University and has spent over a decade leading Finance and Accounting staffing and recruiting teams in Chicago. He joined Connect Search, LLC in 2020 as President of Permanent Placement Services and will now have a dual role focused on both practices. Jim Doyle, president of Connect Financial Consulting, will co-lead the practice with Hirsh. Doyle is a University of Notre Dame graduate and spent the first 15 years of his career in public accounting, consulting and industry roles. Doyle recently joined Connect Search after spending the past 10 years successfully advising clients on complex finance and accounting initiatives across a variety of industries.

"Connect Search has a robust portfolio of clients and adding CFC enhances our ability to help solve for all of their critical accounting and finance resource needs," said Doyle. "Our consultant network continues to expand, and CFC will provide opportunities for our highly skilled consultants to leverage their subject matter expertise and leadership experience in executing work at the desk-level all the way up to facilitating discussions in the boardroom across a variety of industries."

As Connect Search celebrates 10 years in business, the company announces a commitment to donate $25,000 to Chicago-area non-profits during the course of 2022. The company has built a reputation for supporting the local community in both dollars and time, having served organizations such as the Greater Chicago Food Depository, A Better Chicago, Goodwill, The Humane Society, Make a Wish, The Boys & Girls Club of Chicago, The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, The Illinois Holocaust Museum, and more.

"In addition to our commitment to delivering talented professionals to our clients for the last decade, we take pride in our commitment to the communities in which we live and work. Offering what we can to support the important work area non-profits do is the best way we can think of to celebrate a decade of success and growth," says Toby Coffey, CEO of Connect Search.

About Connect Search:

Connect Search, LLC is headquartered in downtown Chicago with offices in Itasca, IL., Madison and Milwaukee, WI. Connect Search has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as a Fast 50 growth company, and since 2012, the company has delivered top caliber professional talent to clientele spanning numerous industries. For more information on Connect Search, LLC, visit their website at www.connectsearchllc.com or connect on LinkedIn.

