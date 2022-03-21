FEEDING AMERICA RELEASES NEW PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS FEATURING SHANOLA HAMPTON

"The Truth About Hunger" PSA Urges Nation to Help End Hunger in the U.S.

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, has launched new public service announcements (PSAs) designed to raise awareness about hunger in the United States. The PSAs featuring Feeding America Entertainment Council member, actress, and activist Shanola Hampton, who volunteered her time and talent, call upon people to help families facing hunger in America by supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks.

The COVID-19 pandemic created an economic crisis that upended many people's lives and continues to have ripple effects to this day. Feeding America estimates that at least one in five people turned to charitable food assistance in the United States in 2020, a 50% increase from the previous year. A household that is food insecure has limited or uncertain access to enough food to support a healthy life. When people face hunger, they often struggle to meet other basic needs as well — such as housing, employment and healthcare. As food, rent and fuel costs increase, more people are likely to turn to food banks for help.

"As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know there is still work to be done to ensure that the 38 million people in the United States who face hunger have the meals they need to thrive," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "These new PSAs will help us share the stories of our neighbors who may be struggling in silence."

The PSAs feature handwritten letters inspired by real experiences of people served by the Feeding America network to illustrate the tough decisions that food-insecure people have to make, including having to pay bills before buying food and skipping meals so their children can eat. This is the second PSA in a series that launched last year and featured Connie Britton. The 200 food banks in the Feeding America network helped provide nearly 11 billion meals to people in need since the start of the pandemic.

"We are grateful to Ms. Hampton for her ongoing support of our work and her willingness to step up and help make a difference in the lives of people in need. We can all play a part in ensuring that no one goes hungry in America," said Babineaux-Fontenot.

"As a member of Feeding America's Entertainment Council, I am passionate about the work they are doing to help our neighbors in need," said Shanola Hampton. "I feel privileged to be able to use my voice to raise awareness for the real-life struggles that people face across this country every day."

