Immediate Properties LLC, A Medican Enterprises Inc. (OTC:MDCN) Subsidiary, Conducts Research On Hemp Bricks With The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN)

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an astonishing synergy, Immediate Properties, LLC (OTC:MDCN), a Medican Enterprises Inc. Subsidiary, has agreed to conduct a pilot program with The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN), to research the application and use of hemp bricks.

With the cooperation of The NOW Corporation, Immediate Properties will incorporate hemp blocks in their new and rehab projects. This is also known as HempCrete.

To support the effort, The NOW Corp. a bio-pharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp, will draft a Hemp BuyBack Program. According to the stats, the Farmers' Hemp Market is suffering from the lack of buyers at harvest time. As a result, The Now Corporation's buyback program allows for the purchase of mature Hemp from both farmers and other hemp cultivation facilities. The Now Corporation will subsequently refine the hemp biomass to produce biofuel, feedstock, oils, medicines, and various hemp derived products in an effort to foster a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environment.

Hemp blocks could address many technical challenges in construction. The blocks are particularly suitable for the construction of residential houses, the doubling of existing walls from the inside or from the outside, as well as industrial partitioning and apartments. The product is deemed much stronger than burnt clay brick as well as fire clay brick with greater structural integrity. In addition, it possesses the following advantages:

It allows the user to achieve sustainable, low-energy consumption living, by using earth-friendly materials for the design, construction, and operations of buildings. It is technically approved and has all the necessary certifications in compliance with current European regulations. Thermal regulation - The hemp blocks naturally regulate the temperature of the building thanks to its excellent ability to diffuse the accumulated heat. Humidity regulation Thanks to its high permeability to water vapor, the hemp block acts as a water buffer and offers a constant and healthy indoor climate for the occupants. Acoustic Insulation Weather hemp blocks are used for walls or interior partitions so that external and ambient noise will be significantly reduced. In terms of sound insulation, the hemp block acts as a real sound trap and helps to dampen the majority of sound waves, protecting the occupants from noise pollution. Protection and fire resistance The hemp block complies with current standards and provides a simple and effective solution to site problems, both for industrial or collective buildings (nurseries, schools etc.) and residential homes. A 100% natural solution The hemp block meets the strictest requirements of sustainable development as it is manufactured according to a very low energy-consuming process, using 100% natural materials (limestone and hemp) that are sourced locally.

Updates will be forthcoming

About Immediate Properties

Immediate Properties specializes in residential and commercial real estate investment and development. Our Company's success has worked to form lasting, concrete relationships with top equity suppliers, such as individual, commercial and institutional sources. These relationships enable Immediate Properties to provide beyond typical market approaches to finding and acquiring income-producing projects.

About The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation is a publicly traded, biopharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be used for medicinal purpose, while focusing on pursuing business opportunities in the growing medical and recreational marijuana sector. Through its acquired assets, The Now Corporation is seeking to invest in businesses associated with the growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution and retail sale of scientific-grade medicinal cannabis, both in the United States and Canada. At The Now Corporation, we unlock and advance medicine for human life around the world, at every stage of life.

