Invenergy and GE Renewable Energy Celebrate Completion of the Largest Wind Project Constructed in North America

The 998-megawatt Traverse Energy Center has achieved commercial operations and is the largest of three wind energy projects collectively known as the North Central Energy Facilities. Traverse is powered by 356 of GE's 2MW platform turbines.

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the largest privately held global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions and GE Renewable Energy, today announced commercial operations for the 998-megawatt Traverse Wind Energy Center, the largest wind farm constructed in a single phase in North America.

The 998-megawatt Traverse Energy Center has achieved commercial operations and will generate enough electricity to power 440,000 homes. Traverse is the largest of three wind energy projects collectively known as the North Central Energy Facilities that have a combined capacity of 1,484 megawatts, powered by a total of 531 GE turbines. (PRNewswire)

Located in north central Oklahoma, Traverse joins the operational 199-megawatt Sundance Wind Energy Center and the 287-megawatt Maverick Wind Energy Center, as the last of three projects developed by Invenergy for American Electric Power (AEP) to reach commercial operation. These projects make up the North Central Energy Facilities and have 531 GE turbines with a combined capacity of 1,484 megawatts, making them collectively among the largest wind energy facilities globally.

"This is a moment that Invenergy and our valued partners at AEP, GE Renewable Energy, and the gracious members of our home communities in Oklahoma have been looking forward to," said Jim Shield, Senior Executive Vice President and Development Business Leader at Invenergy. "With the completion of Traverse and with it the North Central Energy Facilities, we're proud to further our commitment to responsible, clean energy development and to advance our mission to build a sustainable world."

The North Central Energy Facilities represent a $2 billion capital investment in north central Oklahoma, directly investing in the local economy through new tax revenues and lease payments to participating landowners and will generate enough electricity to power 440,000 American homes.

"GE was honored to work with Invenergy on this milestone wind project, continuing our long-standing partnership," said Steve Swift, Global Commercial Leader for GE's Onshore Wind business. "Wind power is a key element of driving decarbonization, and a dependable and affordable energy option here in the US and around the world. GE's 2MW platform turbines are ideally suited to bring reliable and sustainable renewable energy to the region for many years to come."

AEP's subsidiaries Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) assumed ownership of the three wind farms upon start of commercial operations to serve their customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy, will provide Operations and Maintenance, Balance of Plant, Energy Management, and Asset Management services under a 10-year agreement, adding to the 13-gigawatt global sustainable energy project portfolio it manages.

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com.

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables.

(PRNewsfoto/Invenergy) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invenergy