InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Sanitize Currency(DCD-121)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to protect against the bacteria, germs and viruses that often accumulate on money," said an inventor, from Front Royal, Va., "so I invented the K L MONEY CLEANER. My design could help to maintain a higher standard of cleanliness when transferring money from person to person."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize currency. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. As a result, it enhances sanitary conditions and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DCD-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp