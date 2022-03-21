InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Electrical Device System (DAL-109)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new electrical device system that could simplify installation and replacement work," said an inventor, from Haslet, Texas, "so I invented the MODULAR OUTLET. My design reduces the risk of loose connections, damaged insulation and related issues."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved electrical device system. In doing so, it offers an alternative to electrical boxes with threaded wire connectors. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to manually disconnect and reattach wires. The invention features a practical design that is safe to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

