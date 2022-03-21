Lexington Massachusetts Named #4 Most Educated Population in America, According to a 2022 Nationwide Study. Acton & Winchester Rank in Top 2

OAK PARK, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Educated Cities in America 2022.

Dwellics analyzed data on children and adults in more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. The analysis focused on math, reading, and language arts proficiency, spelling bee, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) competition winners, numbers of blue-ribbon schools, and percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher or a STEM degree.

Massachusetts takes the lead as the home of the smartest people in New England, placing ten cities on the list overall and four in the top twenty. Within Massachusetts, the top-performing cities are all located within Middlesex County.

Lexington, Massachusetts (#4)

Belmont, Massachusetts (#16)

Acton, Massachusetts (#17)

Winchester, Massachusetts (#19)

Middlesex County, home of such prestigious institutions as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tufts University, and Brandeis University, has historically been home to many renowned intellectuals. Perhaps surprisingly, however, the top ranked city in Massachusetts, Lexington, does not have any colleges or universities located within its borders. The proximity of the city to top universities, along with the cities high performing schools, can perhaps explain its position as the smartest city in Massachusetts.

A recent study by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, reveals that as many as 23 million Americans are planning to move in 2022; the growing availability of remote work, spurred to high numbers by the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed American workers the freedom to choose to relocate with a focus on factors such as the quality of education and education level of the population at large.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a state's prosperity is tied directly to the education of its workforce; a well-educated workforce brings higher wages and thus a higher revenue base for the state. Interestingly, the benefits of a well-educated populace go beyond economics – improved health, lower mortality rates, and lower crime rates are other benefits of education, making Massachusetts an attractive prospect for those considering a move based on education.

