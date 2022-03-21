LifeProof Offers Eco-Friendly Cases for the New iPhone SE

- Do good and feel good with LifeProof cases –

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Further protect your new iPhone SE in a case that makes you feel good while doing good. LifeProof FRĒ, WĀKE and SEE for the new iPhone SE are available now at lifeproof.com.

"Apple's innovative products continue to help us balance our increasingly busy lives," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "With impressive upgrades for the new iPhone SE, including the A15 Bionic chip and new camera system in a compact and durable design, LifeProof is excited to offer stylish, sustainable protection for your new device, while helping to protect our planet with advanced recycled materials."

WĀKE was created to help address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans. This 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic case doesn't compromise on protection – meeting the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection. WĀKE is available in two colors and features a sleek wave pattern.

FRĒ is the No. 1-selling waterproof case series in the US and is available now for the new iPhone SE.1 This iPhone SE waterproof case is comprised of over 60 percent recycled materials and covers this new device with 360⁰ of protection. FRĒ's legendary waterproof design makes sure you're ready to work or play in any environment.

SEE is a clear-backed case designed to further shield iPhone SE from drops. This slim single-piece case is clear to show off your device and comprised of over 50 percent recycled materials.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites consumers to make a difference with their gifts this year, too. In partnership with water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof is making donations for every case sold to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makewaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice to receive a dollar on us.

Cases for iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 lineup are available now. For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

Lifeproof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. Lifeproof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At lifeproof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only lifeproof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #showusyourproof

