MORRISSEY RETURNS TO THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE FOR FIVE NEW DATES OF HIS RESIDENCY "MORRISSEY: VIVA MOZ VEGAS" JULY 1 - 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Morrissey announces five new dates for his not-to-be-missed, sure-to-be-life-changing residency "Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip returning this summer. Morrissey will play July 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

Morrissey, once voted the second-greatest living British cultural icon (behind David Attenborough and before Paul McCartney), takes on this residency as his third theatrical outing following a hallmark sold-out Broadway residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City, a string of acclaimed tour dates with alt-rock icons Interpol last fall, and the release of his 13th solo album "I Am Not A Dog on a Chain." The Vegas residency will serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey's expansive career from his early days to the new album. As an artist who is always trying new things, and never wanting to repeat himself, this could be fans' only chance to experience the provocative combination of Morrissey in Las Vegas. These shows are not to be missed.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/morrisseyvegas.

The full performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 8:30 p.m.

July 1 , 2, 6, 8, 9

There will be an artist fan presale beginning Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. PT.

