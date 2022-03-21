Relativity's Annual Innovation Awards Nominations are Open Through June 10 for Relativity Fest 2022

Relativity continues to recognize its community through a reimagined award program and ceremony

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity today announced that nominations for its 2022Innovation Awards are now open through June 10, 2022. At the 13th annual Relativity Fest, Relativity will recognize organizations and individuals who are building custom solutions, empowering people and forging new paths to improve the industry and its communities.

"For 2022, we've streamlined the award categories and added new awards to reflect other areas that Relativity cares deeply about," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "Security, customer experience, and education and mentorship are at the core of our ever-evolving awards program."

The nomination period closes Friday, June 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT. For more information about eligibility and to nominate please visit this page.

The eight 2022 awards are outlined below:

Artificial Intelligence: The Innovation Award for Artificial Intelligence recognizes an individual who is at the forefront of artificial intelligence adoption.

Customer Experience: The Innovation Award for Customer Experience recognizes an individual who delivers exceptional customer service. Candidates have a profound impact on their organization and their customers through using Relativity in innovative and creative ways.

Education & Mentorship: The Innovation Award for Education & Mentorship recognizes an individual who prioritizes talent development and brings opportunity to the next generation of Relativity users. This individual goes above and beyond to up-level emerging talent within the industry.

Inclusion: The Innovation Award for Inclusion recognizes an individual who challenges the status quo and is a catalyst in creating an equitable industry, organization and/or local community where everyone feels like they belong.

Security: The Innovation Award for Security recognizes an individual who has a passion for security in their industry and embodies excellence, innovation and leadership in their field.

Stellar Women: Inspired by the Relativity podcast, the Innovation Award for Stellar Women recognizes a female leader making her mark in tech. This individual goes above and beyond her job description to make the industry equitable for all genders.

Best Innovation: Enterprise: The Innovation Award for Best Innovation: Enterprise recognizes a Relativity customer that uses the Relativity platform in creative ways to solve unique challenges.

Best Innovation: Solution Provider: The Innovation Award for Best Innovation: Solution Provider recognizes a Relativity solution provider that uses the Relativity platform in creative ways to solve unique challenges.

"Change is a constant in e-discovery, and as a service provider being agile is paramount to delivering top level services for our clients. We listen closely to clients, and continuously evolve our technology and workflows to ensure that they have the best tools and solutions in the market," said Ben Sexton, Vice President of JND eDiscovery. "We were honored to win an Innovation Award for JND Virtual Helpdesk in 2021, a Relativity application designed to connect remote teams and promote collaboration within the RelativityOne. We're grateful to the eDiscovery community for the recognition and are inspired to continue innovating our platform and services."

"I was deeply touched and overwhelmed by the love and support that I received from my family, friends, clients, colleagues, acquaintances and even a few strangers during the nomination process and after the announcement of the award," said Heena Bhambhlani, Executive Director & Managed Review Leader at Ernst & Young. "This award has also helped me tremendously to deeply introspect and look forward towards the next stage of my career and defining what success looks like. It also means looking forward to being of help, in whichever ways possible, to other colleagues, especially female professionals to get them closer to their professional goals and aspirations."

