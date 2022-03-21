UbiQD and Heliene Initiate Joint Development of Agrivoltaic Modules for Greenhouses

The development will combine UbiGro® light optimizing technology to maximize crop yields with solar power generation for greenhouses.

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. and SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UbiQD, Inc., a deep tech company specializing in nanomaterials innovation, and Heliene Inc., a customer-first provider of North American made solar modules, today announced the initiation of a joint development agreement to embed UbiGro® sunlight optimizing technology in Heliene's photovoltaic modules.

Quantum dot glass prototype held aloft by a UbiQD Engineer. Photo credit: UbiQD, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"As energy costs continue to rise, the controlled environment agriculture industry will have to utilize energy sources more efficiently," said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene. "Greenhouses and photovoltaics generate hundreds of billions of dollars of value from sunlight, and our plan is that with our agrivoltaic modules, the whole will be greater than the sum of the parts."

'Agrivoltaics' is an emerging agriculture product category at the intersection of food and energy, wherein crop production and electricity production occur simultaneously and in the same area. For a greenhouse, this means allowing a large portion of the sunlight to pass through to the crop below, with the remaining portion being converted into solar power. This tradeoff between sunlight for crop growth and sunlight for electricity generation motivates investment in light spectrum optimization in order to grow plants as efficiently as possible. Optimizing the quality of sunlight is exactly what UbiGro technology is designed to do, by converting direct UV/blue light from the sun's spectrum into an orange/red glow that improves plant growth.

"UbiQD has been developing electricity-generating windows for a number of years, and we offer a line of greenhouse film products for boosting crop yield," said Hunter McDaniel, Founder and CEO of UbiQD. "What I love most about this partnership with Heliene, is that it leverages our combined expertise and taps our passion for having a positive impact at the intersection of agriculture and energy."

About UbiQD, Inc.

UbiQD (pronounced 'ubiquity') is an advanced materials company powering impactful innovation in agriculture, clean energy, and security. Our quantum dots enable products that harness the power of color and light. Headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico, UbiQD is licensing technology developed at leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory, M.I.T., University of Washington, and Western Washington University. To learn more, please visit: https://www.ubiqd.com.

About Heliene

Heliene is one of North America's fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers serving the utility-scale, commercial, and residential markets. With an in-house logistics team and remarkably responsive support staff, Heliene delivers competitively priced, high performance solar modules precisely when and where customers need them to accelerate North America's clean energy transition. Founded in 2010, Heliene is recognized as a highly bankable Tier 1 module manufacturer and has production facilities located in Ontario, Minnesota and Florida. For more information, visit www.heliene.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

505.310.6767

UbiQD, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/UbiQD, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

