Cosmic Wire Acquires Dubai Based ArtsGalore for $31.5 Million

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 Technology leader Cosmic Wire has acquired Dubai-based ArtsGalore for $31.5 Million dollars. ArtsGalore specializes in fine art and one-of-a-kind custom automotives and develops NFTs focused on their renowned collection to the Metaverse. Company founder, Mohamedali Rashid, joins Cosmic Wire as Chief Revenue Officer.

Web3 Leader Cosmic Wire Acquires Dubai Based ArtsGalore for $31.5M - Mohamedali Rashid Joins as Chief Revenue Officer

ArtsGalore became Dubai's first street art and NFT gallery with over 25 artists including The Conner Brothers, Vesa, and Pure Evil. The store broke ground by introducing Dubai to Web3 technologies and helped create the local market. Entrepreneur Mohamedali Rashid had a clear vision of how to execute his vision and will now join the C suite at Cosmic Wire and lead the newly added Dubai Cosmic Wire Offices.

Cosmic Wire assets now include ArtsGalore owned and licensed content for use in the creation, launch, distribution, marketing and promotion, and additional licensing of Non-Fungible Tokens including NFT membership access tokens, and other digital products. Cosmic Wire will bring the entire ArtsGalore collection to the Metaverse so collectors to be viewed and purchased via exclusive NFTs

"The mission of ArtsGalore remains true. We will make luxury fine art & NFTs more accessible while also helping creatives from around the world. Thorough this acquisition, and its stewardship by Cosmic Wire, will enable ArsGalore to fully realize its potential which will also include additional locations in Miami, Las Vegas, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo, and London. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of both ArtsGalore and CosmicWire," said Mohamedali Rashid Founder ArtsGalore & Chief Revenue Officer Cosmic Wire.

"Bringing Mohamedali Rashid to the Cosmic Wire team and acquiring ArtsGalore further paves the way for global cosmic wire success," added Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck. "Expanding into Dubai provides tremendous opportunity and leadership advantages"

For more information, visit www.cosmicwire.com or www.artsgalore.art.

About ArtsGalore:

ArtsGalore was born with two primary goals: first, to react to the virtual world in a unique way that delivers Artists and Content Creators that are sandwiched between the dichotomy of everyday "Touch and Vision" in our current lives with that of equal magnitude in a virtual world. One where an emerging experience awaits, that's truly dedicated to an embryonic "Sensory Gravity in an Illusional World." Secondly, and more importantly to our customers, to bring the digital economy to what we "Know to be Real" and re-encoding mankind on "Knowledge vs that of Perception" at a magnitude never experienced before on Planet Earth.

About Cosmic Wire:

Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs, and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. One unique and key Cosmic Wire advantage is a client contract that provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients. https://www.cosmicwire.com

