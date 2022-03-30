InventHelp Presents Hands-Free Door Operator(OSK-138)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This invention allows people to open doors without the need to use a door handle and avoid virus and colds from spreading," said the inventor from Houston, Texas. "This will help individuals unlock and open the door with their foot, giving them hands-free access."

He invented the patent-pending OPEN DOOR NO HANDLES to fulfill the need for a proposed foot-operated door opening and closing system. This device allows a person to pass through a doorway without having to touch anything. Additionally, this reduces the chances of a person coming in contact with potentially harmful pathogens and ultimately enhances an individuals personal hygiene.

