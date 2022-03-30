SmallRig Introduces the "Black Mamba" Cage Kit for the Canon R5 C Cinema Camera

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Canon EOS R5 C Cinema Camera offers impressive video features. And SmallRig's new "Black Mamba" Cage system provides the perfect platform to attach essential components onto the R5 C – allowing it to achieve enhanced performance and fast handling.

SmallRig designers closely analyzed the camera body to make sure the "Black Mamba" cage followed its contours, while ensuring that access was available to all controls and ports. The rugged, lightweight aluminum alloy frame provides protection and offers multiple mounting points for attaching accessories like top handle, side grip, monitor mount, video light, microphone, power supply, and more.

The features that make a difference

Access to All Controls – all buttons, levers and ports are unobstructed

Full Flexibility - multiple 1/4"-20 threaded holes, Arri positioning holes, cold shoes, NATO rails, and 3/8"-16 threaded holes, provide compatibility with SmallRig's complete product ecosyste m

HDMI & USB-C Cable Clamp - the hand-tightened cable clamp ensures the cables stay securely attached for safe transfer of data and so und

Ergonomically Designed Grip - the smooth shape and compact design makes handling fast and comfortable

Quickly Switch Platforms - the built-in Arca-Swiss quick release plate lets you instantly switch from handheld to tripod to gimbal shooting

Exclusive innovations include:

1) A detachable extended baseplate that not only improves balance and stability by allowing you to move the camera further back on the platform, it also serves as a riser plate for increased clearance when attaching a bottom rail

2) Multiple Power Supply Solution kits that offer increased recording time whether you're shooting handheld or tripod, shoulder rig, or stabilizer mounted

Price & Availability

The "Black Mamba" Cage includes the detachable extended baseplate ID: 3890

The "Black Mamba" Cage Kit includes the detachable extended baseplate, HDMI & USB-C Cable Clamp and the "Black Mamba" Top Handle ID: 3891

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

