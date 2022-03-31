EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1095




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0055

5.00%

$0.0158

2.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1040

95.00%

$0.6412

97.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1095

100.00%

$0.6570

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

12.43%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.36%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


1.06%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

3.07%







Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1373




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0556

40.50%

$0.1376

33.40%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0817

59.50%

$0.2467

59.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0276

6.70%

Total per common share

$0.1373

100.00%

$0.4119

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

14.58%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.99%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-11.99%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.33%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0019

2.50%

$0.0034

1.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0741

97.50%

$0.2246

98.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.2280

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

8.68%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

9.57%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.75%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.59%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1626




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0472

29.00%

$0.2333

28.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1154

71.00%

$0.5797

71.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1626

100.00%

$0.8130

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

12.00%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.14%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-2.18%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.38%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1792




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0383

21.40%

$0.1729

19.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1409

78.60%

$0.7231

80.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1792

100.00%

$0.8960

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

13.50%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.58%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-7.39%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.53%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0041

3.80%

$0.0104

3.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.1325

40.90%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1039

96.20%

$0.1811

55.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.3240

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

8.40%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.39%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-4.78%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.40%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0011

1.00%

$0.0013

0.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1097

99.00%

$0.3311

99.60%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.3324

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

10.26%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.98%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.89%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.50%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0929




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0040

4.30%

$0.0121

2.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0889

95.70%

$0.4524

97.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.0%

Total per common share

$0.0929

100.00%

$0.4645

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

11.52%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.40%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-5.10%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.80%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0071

9.70%

$0.0155

7.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0150

20.70%

$0.1186

54.40%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0506

69.60%

$0.0840

38.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.2181

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

7.76%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.68%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.75%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.45%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1300




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0324

24.90%

$0.1041

16.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0976

75.10%

$0.5459

84.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1300

100.00%

$0.6500

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

12.27%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.57%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.53%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.52%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0689




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0048

6.90%

$0.0072

2.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0568

82.50%

$0.1151

33.40%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0073

10.60%

$0.2222

64.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0689

100.00%

$0.3445

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

11.01%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

8.52%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-3.74%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

2.84%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period: 

March- 2022




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2124

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.2124

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1

6.33%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2

7.66%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3


-6.96%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4

1.28%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on February 28, 2022





2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2022

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2022

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2022


