DecisionPoint Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Strategic growth plan continues to yield gains in revenue, margin, and mix

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI), today announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Full Year 2021

Revenue was $65 .9MM, an increase of $2 .6MM (3.9%) from 2020.

Services revenues, the Company's strategic focus, were $15 .5MM, an increase of $2 .8MM (17.9%) from 2020.

Gross profit, $15 .3MM, increased by $0 .5MM (3.3%) from 2020.

2021 EBITDA was $3 .0MM ( $2 .8MM on an Adjusted EBITDA basis).

Debt was paid down by $1 .2MM from December 31, 2020 .

Fourth Quarter 2021

Q4 Revenue was $16 .5MM, pressured by industry-wide supply chain issues, which the Company anticipates continuing into 1H 2022.

Solid booking activity continued however resulting in a backlog expansion to $31 .2MM. The Company is working closely with its equipment manufacturer partners to manage through these supply constraints.

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $0 .3MM for the fourth quarter 2021, compared with $1 .3MM for the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We continue to execute the strategic growth plan we put in place several years ago," commented CEO Steve Smith. "That plan is focused on the growth of what we call "mobility-first services," and on the expansion of our served geographic coverage. We're achieving those goals through both the organic build-out of our business and by select acquisitions.

Smith continued, "While the sale of enterprise hardware such as mobile computers, bar code and RFID scanners, and printers remains a solid core of our business, the provision of associated services, including especially managed operational services, with its recurring revenue streams, is the focus of our strategic intent. The nearly 18% growth in these services in 2021 marks our progress. We plan for services to contribute still larger proportions of our growth going forward, yielding margin expansion, increased forward revenue visibility, and the foundation for robust enterprise value growth."

"The Company also continues to execute on its strategy to make select strategic acquisitions that add technical competencies, operational capacity, and geographic coverage. The full integration of one such acquisition from late 2020, ExtenData, a Rocky Mountains-focused regional leader in solutions and services design and delivery, was completed in 2021. In January 2022, we also acquired Advanced Mobile Group to expand DecisionPoint's mobility-first enterprise solutions and service offerings and grow its capabilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Advanced Mobile Group is a regional leader providing services, hardware, software, integration, and wireless networking solutions, with deep experience in warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, mobile workforce automation, retailing, and healthcare segments, and 600 customers."

CEO Smith concluded, "2021 was another very solid year for DecisionPoint. We grew in all key measures relative to 2020, a tough compare with its outsized singular top line event, and did so overcoming industry headwinds caused by global supply chain constraints. I'm confident that our plans and proven execution capacity will yield still greater successes for our customers and growth for DecisionPoint in 2022 and beyond."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our cash and accounts receivable were $14.9 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $18.4 million on December 31, 2020. Cash flow from operations in 2021 was $2.4 million, as compared to $4.2 million in 2020. Overall debt is lower by $1.2 million than at the beginning of the year. As of December 31, 2021, we had no borrowings under the line of credit.

Conference Call Information

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs.

For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@decisionpt.com

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash

$ 2,587



$ 2,005

Accounts receivable, net



12,302





16,438

Inventory, net



2,111





884

Deferred costs



1,998





1,744

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



336





67

Total current assets



19,334





21,138

Operating lease assets



329





583

Property and equipment, net



834





751

Deferred costs, net of current portion



1,492





2,097

Deferred tax assets



1,999





1,973

Intangible assets, net



3,564





4,663

Goodwill



8,128





8,128

Other assets



50





22

Total assets

$ 35,730



$ 39,355

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 10,273



$ 12,852

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



3,220





2,807

Deferred revenue



4,599





4,617

Line of credit



—





1,206

Due to related parties



—





34

Current portion of long-term debt



3





—

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



257





261

Total current liabilities



18,352





21,777

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,510





3,140

Long-term debt



146





1,361

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities



83





340

Other liabilities



381





873

Total liabilities



21,472





27,491

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock



—





—

Common stock



7





7

Additional paid-in capital



39,216





38,236

Accumulated deficit



(24,965)





(26,379)

Total stockholders' equity



14,258





11,864

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 35,730



$ 39,355



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales:























Product

$ 12,634



$ 14,733



$ 50,480



$ 50,673

Service



3,849





3,568





15,463





12,687

Net sales



16,483





18,301





65,943





63,360

Cost of sales:































Product



9,995





11,550





39,943





40,129

Service



2,706





2,264





10,696





8,413

Cost of sales



12,701





13,814





50,639





48,542

Gross profit



3,782





4,487





15,304





14,818

Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing expense



1,743





1,586





7,354





5,587

General and administrative expenses



2,960





1,971





7,552





5,203

Total operating expenses



4,703





3,557





14,906





10,790

Operating (loss) income



(921)





930





398





4,028

Interest expense



(12)





(87)





(79)





(319)

Gain on extinguishment of debt



—





—





1,211





—

Other income



—





1





—





213

Income (loss) before income taxes



(933)





844





1,530





3,922

Income tax (expense) benefit



232





(244)





(116)





(1,061)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

$ (701)



$ 600



$ 1,414



$ 2,861

Earnings (loss) per share (1):































Basic

$ (0.10)



$ 0.09



$ 0.20



$ 0.42

Diluted

$ (0.10)



$ 0.08



$ 0.19



$ 0.37

Weighted average common shares outstanding (1)































Basic



7,003





6,788





6,947





6,788

Diluted



7,003





7,811





7,593





7,811











(1) All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect reverse stock split.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Years Ended

December 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 1,414



$ 2,861

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,387





891

Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount



24





157

Share-based compensation expense



1,003





87

Acquisition earn-out adjustment



(187)





-

Gain on extinguishment of debt



(1,211)





-

Deferred income taxes, net



(26)





686

Provision for doubtful accounts



-





25

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



4,136





(5,853)

Inventory, net



(1,227)





2,945

Deferred costs



351





(382)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(294)





254

Other assets, net



(28)





(8)

Accounts payable



(2,579)





585

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



277





294

Due to related parties



(34)





(90)

Operating lease liabilities



(7)





6

Deferred revenue



(648)





1,738

Net cash provided by operating activities



2,352





4,196

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(371)





(93)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(170)





(3,409)

Net cash used in investing activities



(541)





(3,502)

Cash flows from financing activities















Repayment of term debt



—





(646)

Line of credit, net



(1,206)





(1,971)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt



—





1,361

Debt issuance costs



—





(53)

Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for share-based compensation



(25)





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2





—

Net cash used in financing activities



(1,229)





(1,309)

Change in cash



582





(615)

Cash, beginning of year



2,005





2,620

Cash, end of year

$ 2,587



$ 2,005



Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

This press release includes information relating to Adjusted EBITDA which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure." Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, other income (expense), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and share based compensation expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA may provide investors with useful information of how our current primary operating results relate to our historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measure provided is not meant to be considered as a substitute for GAAP financials. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands):





Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA























Net income (loss)

$ (701)



$ 600



$ 1,414



$ 2,861

Interest expense



12





87





79





319

Income tax expense (benefit)



(232)





244





116





1,061

Depreciation and amortization



356





324





1,387





888

EBITDA

$ (565)



$ 1,255



$ 2,996



$ 5,129

Share based compensation



894





14





1,003





87

Gain on extinguishment of debt



-





-





(1,211)





-

Other income



-





(1)





-





(213)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 329



$ 1,268



$ 2,788



$ 5,003



