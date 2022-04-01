Stewart Law Firm Institutes Sweeping Changes in Splash Pad Water Monitoring in Novel Child Death Settlement with City of Arlington

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Stewart of Austin, TX-based Stewart Law Firm announced today that his firm has reached a settlement with the City of Arlington after extensive litigation involving a child death at one of the city's splash pads.

Like most personal injury settlements, the law provides for a monetary cap of $250,000 award. Due to severity and terrible loss, Stewart charged the City of Arlington with implementing on-site QR code technology so parents can get the latest water-quality testing results.

The settlement agreement calls for the technology to be operational prior to the Summer 2022 swimming season.

"The family believed, and I agree, that preventing such future tragedies and any parent the grief they have suffered was more important than a monetary award," said Stewart. "My law firm came up with and proposed the QR-code scanning option and we hope it will become the national standard in splash pads, water parks and other public water facilities across the country."

The young boy became ill in September 2021 and was hospitalized. When the hospital identified his infection as primary amebic meningoencephalaitis, they notified health officials, leading to an investigation and closing of the city's splash pads. Working with the CDC, officials identified the naegleria fowleri ameba at one of the splash pads the family had visited prior to his illness. While rare, the ameba causes an infection that is often fatal. The boy died a few days later.

As part of the review of the splash pad water inspection logs, city officials found lapses in documented readings in two of the four splash pads located in the city, which coincided with some of the family's visits to one of the splash pads. The QR technology, said Stewart, means families can now view the water chlorination readings before they allow their children to use the splash pads.

The City of Arlington is also charged to share their "lessons learned" and the new technology protocols at conferences around the country with the hopes that other public swimming facilities will follow suit.

"These parents acted selflessly in agreeing to accept this technology solution versus a financial award," said Stewart. "We can all thank them for their courage and commitment to helping other parents, not just in Arlington but around the country, avoid the kind of loss and heartbreak they have endured."

