Baja Fresh Brings on the Birria with New Tacos for a Limited Time

Savory Street Food Favorite Celebrates Culture and Tradition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, introduces two new menu items for a limited time. From April 11 to July 10, new Birria Tacos along with a Churro and new Dulce de Leche dipping sauce will be added to Baja Fresh menus nationwide.

Guests can now enjoy this traditional favorite:

Birria Taco Combo – Two grilled tacos made with mild chile-soaked corn tortillas stuffed with marinated steak, cheese, salsa 6 chiles and onion & cilantro mix. Served with a side of rich and savory chile beef consomé for dipping, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans.

"As one of the first fast casual concepts to offer Birria Tacos, we are thrilled to introduce this new item to Baja Fresh menus nationwide for a limited time," said Lindsay Seli, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Baja Fresh. "Our take on this beloved dish will provide our guests with an opportunity to reconnect with familiar flavors or experience something brand new at Baja Fresh."

About Baja Fresh



Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 90 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

