RED ROOF AND ECPAT-USA LAUNCH FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN AT THE HOTEL INDUSTRY'S AAHOACON 2022 CONFERENCE

Red Roof Deepens Its Partnership with ECPAT-USA, Spearheads Human Trafficking Awareness and Fundraising

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof® , the leader in economy lodging, and ECPAT-USA , a leading anti-child trafficking and exploitation organization in the United States, launched an industrywide fundraising campaign to fight human trafficking and raise awareness of the crisis during a special presentation at this year's AAHOACON conference.

The new campaign is seeded by a Red Roof donation of $10,000. Red Roof will mobilize its extensive network of franchise partners and vendors and the entire hospitality industry to encourage further support of ECPAT-USA through donations, starting at this year's AAHOACON event which is attended by thousands of industry professionals annually. The fundraising campaign will continue through the summer months.

Red Roof and ECPAT-USA have been ongoing partners in the fight against child trafficking, combatting this heinous crime through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation. Red Roof is an active member of ECPAT-USA's Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct (The Code), a voluntary set of business principles travel and tour companies can implement to prevent sexual exploitation and trafficking of children.

"Red Roof stands shoulder-to-shoulder with ECPAT-USA," said George Limbert, President of Red Roof. "We encourage all of our partners and peers in travel and hospitality to join us and stand by ECPAT-USA in the fight against human trafficking."

Red Roof franchisees and others who wish to show their support for ECPAT-USA as part of the fundraising campaign can donate directly to the organization here .

"We are incredibly grateful for Red Roof for their ongoing partnership in our work to end child sex trafficking in the U.S.," said Yvonne Chen, Director of Private Sector Engagement at ECPAT-USA. "The support of Red Roof and others in the hotel industry is crucial to ensuring all children are able to grow up free from exploitation."

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry. Red Roof has over 670 properties and nearly 60,000 rooms in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof and The Red Collection locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

About ECPAT-USA

ECPAT-USA is the leading anti-child trafficking organization in the United States seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation. ECPAT-USA is a member of ECPAT International, a network of organizations in more than 100 countries with one common mission: to eliminate the sexual exploitation of children around the world. For more information, visit www.ecpatusa.org .

