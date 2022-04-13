Trillium Flow Technologies™ acquires Termomeccanica Pompe

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON and LONDON and MILAN and LA SPEZIA, Italy, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium") has completed its acquisition of Termomeccanica Pompe.

Operating for over 110 years from its headquarters in La Spezia, Liguria, Italy, Termomeccanica Pompe offers an extensive range of highly engineered vertical turbine and split case pumps used in water transmission, desalination, power generation, and oil and gas markets. Additionally, Termomeccanica Pompe operates a solution-oriented, rotating equipment service organization that serves the Middle East and Europe.

Trillium, a First Reserve portfolio company, is focused on its mission to passionately assist our customers by providing performance-engineered products and services to help meet the mission-critical needs of today's ever-challenging world.

The addition of Termomeccanica Pompe's products and services combined with Trillium's Gabbioneta, Begemann, Floway, Roto-Jet, WEMCO1, and WSP pump offerings uniquely position the company to provide customers with an extensive range of complementary pumping solutions. Specifically, Termomeccanica Pompe expands Trillium's exposure to water infrastructure applications.

Paolo Macchi, Managing Director of Trillium Pumps Italy, said: "Termomeccanica Pompe's products and services combined with Trillium's pump offering positions us to participate in projects and markets that the individual companies were not able to access."

Edoardo Garibotti, Managing Director of Termomeccanica Pompe, shared: "Adding value to customers' projects is in Termomeccanica Pompe's DNA: our entire organization revolves around developing and providing engineered pumping solutions in the form of products and services which are tailored to our customers' specific requirements. This is a value we share with Trillium Flow Technologies, which, with its global reach, will allow Termomeccanica Pompe to further strengthen its legacy."

David Paradis, CEO of Trillium, added: "I want to thank our team members from both Termomeccanica Pompe and Trillium for the great work done in bringing the companies together. The addition of Termomeccanica Pompe to our portfolio better positions us as a global supplier of high-performance vertical turbine and split case pumps. More specifically, Termomeccanica Pompe expands our offering into water and other critical infrastructure applications. Termomeccanica Pompe's highly engineered product range, strong supply chain, world-class manufacturing, extensive test capabilities, and wide-ranging aftermarket service organization combined with the same from our Gabbioneta and Floway brands will allow us to present one united and complete product offering to customers around the world."

About Trillium Flow Technologies

Trillium is a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of engineered valves and pumps used in critical infrastructure, energy, and broader industrial applications. Its established portfolio of brands serves customers in the water and wastewater, global power generation, oil and gas, mining, and general process industries. Learn more at: www.trilliumflow.com.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. With over 38 years of industry insight, investment expertise, and operational excellence, the Firm has cultivated an enduring network of global relationships and raised more than USD $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception. First Reserve has completed over 700 transactions (including platform investments and add-on acquisitions), creating several notable energy companies throughout the Firm's history. Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents, spanning the energy spectrum from upstream oil and gas to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services, and associated infrastructure. Learn more at: www.firstreserve.com.

1 WEMCO® is a registered trademark of FLSmidth

