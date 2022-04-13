Virtus Investment Partners to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Friday, April 29

Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern

HARTFORD, Conn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Friday, April 29, 2022, followed by a conference call with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, hosted by George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The conference call can be accessed via the webcast in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 8588601). A replay of the call will be available through May 6, 2022 at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 8588601). The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.