Expanded Dyad Leadership Model: United Digestive Announces Dr. Neal C. Patel as President

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive, a leading physician practice management company focused on gastroenterology, today announced Neal C. Patel, MD as its President.

Neal C. Patel, MD (PRNewswire)

"I am eager and excited to serve United Digestive in this way. I've been so proud to be a part of this organization, particularly with the growth we've seen over the last year," said Neal C. Patel, MD.

Patel joined Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, an affiliated practice of United Digestive, in 2014 and has held various leadership roles within the organization ever since. He currently serves on United Digestive's physician executive committee and most recently, served as Chief Strategy Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Patel into his new role," said Mark Gilreath, CEO for United Digestive. "His leadership, drive, and commitment are an asset to United Digestive team members, providers, and management. Neal's strong clinical experience and background in finance make him the ideal candidate for this position. He will undoubtedly excel in his new role."

The role of President, new for the organization, will focus on enhancing operational excellence and continued growth initiatives. The appointment further reinforces United Digestive's commitment to a dyadic leadership model and investment in elevating clinicians to leadership roles, allowing providers the benefits of experienced management, while maintaining clinical autonomy.

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with Neal for the last eight years," said Chief Medical Officer John Suh, MD. "Neal's dedication to and vision for the organization make him the perfect fit for this role and I'm looking forward to seeing our continued growth."

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to allow them to focus on providing the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 20 ASCs and 200 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Contact:

Ashley Pollard

Marketing Communications Specialist

ashley.pollard@uniteddigestive.com

404-888-7575 x1146

United Digestive (PRNewsfoto/United Digestive) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Digestive