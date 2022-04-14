Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. Announces Scholarship Giveaway with Bitcoin Association for BSV

Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. ("Mijem or the "Company") (CSE: MJEM), a North American social media and technology company, announces they will be giving away a tuition scholarship to eligible post-secondary students residing in the Continental United States. The scholarship prize is US$2,500 cash and the equivalent of US$2,500 in Bitcoin SV (BSV). The prize giveaway is in collaboration with Bitcoin Association for BSV.

"This incredible campaign focuses on giving back to students who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. This giveaway is an opportunity to help students financially with alleviating the cost of post-secondary tuition, while helping them to kick-start their crypto portfolio." said Laurie Freudenberg, Mijem's Chief Executive Officer. "Bitcoin Association for BSV is a tremendous supporter not only of Bitcoin SV but also of students with its Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship, making it the perfect partner for this initiative."

Commenting on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association for BSV Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, said:

"We are excited to be partnering with Mijem to supply financial aid to students through this tuition scholarship and to introduce them to the world of blockchain technology and the powerful utility of BSV– the world's only public blockchain capable of scaling to meet the needs of enterprise and government. Fostering the development of young talent is of vital importance to Bitcoin Association for BSV, as this is a crucial step in building the skills necessary to create the blockchain-based applications of the future."

Mijem is a community buy-and-sell app designed for Gen Z, college and university students. Centred around campuses, Mijem provides a safe and convenient platform to buy-and-sell goods and services such as textbooks, clothing, electronics and more. The app represents a new way to build community and connect with peers, save money and live sustainably. What's more, for every US$1 transacted through the app, Mijem users can earn rewards and build their crypto portfolio through an integrated digital wallet that allows them to redeem points for Bitcoin SV.

The Mijem app has been installed by thousands of students across more than 1,500 colleges and universities in North America and has recently been updated with new features and functionality to help students connect, transact and build wealth in a sustainable manner. The app is available for free on the Apple or Google Play stores and can be downloaded from the links below.

Gen Z Adoption of Cryptocurrencies

According to a recent survey by Capitalize , over 50% of Gen Z believe cryptocurrencies will become widely used in the future, and about 17% of the entire cryptocurrency market is already being occupied by Gen Z.

A notable benefit to Bitcoin SV is how it transacts quickly and inexpensively, scales easily and is far more environmentally friendly than many other cryptos - all features that are important to Gen Z.

Sweepstakes Guidelines:

The sweepstakes is open to Mijem users who are eligible students. To be considered eligible for a chance to win the scholarship, students must be legal residents of the Continental United States who are of the age of majority in their state of residence at the time of entry, and who are enrolled in or accepted for enrolment at a post-secondary college or university in the United States or Canada in the Summer 2022 or Fall 2022. The giveaway runs for 60 days, ending on June 13, 2022 at 11:59 EDST. Winners will be chosen by random draw from eligible entries on or around June 27, 2022, and announced on Mijem's social media channels.

Full details and Official Rules can be found at: https://mijem.com/us-giveaway

About Bitcoin Association for BSV

Based in Switzerland, Bitcoin Association for BSV is the global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency. The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

About Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.

Mijem is a Canadian-based social media and technology company that provides innovative solutions to create a vibrant social marketplace for Generation Z to connect and to efficiently buy, sell and trade goods and services. Mijem's patent-pending flagship technology currently permits thousands of university and college students across the United States and Canada to both connect on-line and engage in consumer-to-consumer commerce.

