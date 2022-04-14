Tri Delta beats the clock to raise $60 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Video messages from celebrity, Tri Delta alumna JoAnna Garcia Swisher celebrates historic milestone

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® announced that international women's organization and longtime partner Tri Delta completed its 10-year, $60 million fundraising commitment two years ahead of schedule, making it the single largest commitment ever completed by a St. Jude partner to date.

Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared her excitement about this moment and what it meant to be part of an organization of strong women leaders making a positive mark on the world. See video here. Echoing her sentiment was Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"For more than two decades, the women of Tri Delta have generously dedicated their time, heart and talent to fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and have achieved astounding results," said Shadyac. "Tri Delta members demonstrate that philanthropic service by young people makes a tremendous difference. We are immensely grateful for their continued support that ensures that St. Jude will keep providing families with world-class care while delivering on its six-year $11.5 billion strategic plan to triple its global investments and impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

Tri Delta's partnership with St. Jude began in 1999 and has raised an astounding more than $80 million since then. In 2014, Tri Delta set the ambitious goal of raising $60 million by 2024 – which they met this year. In honor of this momentous pledge, St. Jude named its on-campus, short-term housing facility Tri Delta Place , a home away from home for patient families.

"Tri Delta members are brave, bold and kind, with a special place in our hearts for the lifesaving work being done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Tri Delta CEO Karen Hughes White. "Throughout our 23-year partnership, we've experienced St. Jude's impact firsthand – through our many visits to the hospital to support patients and families, and the brave battles our own sisters and loved ones have fought as patients, themselves. For us, this partnership goes beyond philanthropy, it's one of the ways Tri Delta lives into our founding tenet as an organization created to be "kind alike to all."

From its signature letter-writing campaign, Sincerely Yours, to events like competitive "Delta Dodgeball" tournaments and popular "D-Hop" pancake breakfast events, Tri Delta members work year-round to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude at colleges and universities across North America. In addition, Tri Delta alumnae work tirelessly to support St. Jude Walk/Run events across the country and the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend . Because of generous supporters and partners like Tri Delta, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

To learn more about the partnership between St. Jude and Tri Delta, visit stjude.org/tridelta .

