WallachBeth Capital Announces Completion of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) $5.8 Million Registered Direct Offering

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced the completion of the purchase and sale of 2,900,000 shares of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: LIXT) common stock, at a purchase price of $2.00 per share, in a registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of $5.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

(PRNewswire)

WallachBeth Capital, LLC and WestPark Capital, Inc. acted as co-placement agents for the offering.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Major drivers of cancer are defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on or off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the "on" switches because the "off" switches, especially the master "off" switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. LIXTE has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead clinical compound and PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, demonstrating that LB-100 is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see www.lixte.com), LB-100 has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients undergoing various chemotherapies or immunotherapies. LIXTE's new approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Initial proof-of-concept clinical trials are in progress.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, creating value for both issuers and investors. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions. WallachBeth Capital is a leading provider of institutional execution services, offering clients a full spectrum of solutions to help them navigate increasingly complex markets. The firm's website is located at www.wallachbeth.com.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Lixte pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252430) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 26, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on February 5, 2021. The offering of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email at cap-mkts@wallachbeth.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Related Links

https://www.wallachbeth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC