WORLD-RENOWNED COMPOSER BRIAN TYLER TO BE HONORED AS A BMI ICON AT THE 38TH ANNUAL BMI FILM, TV AND VISUAL MEDIA AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) is proud to name esteemed composer Brian Tyler as a BMI Icon at the 38th Annual BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards on May 11th in Beverly Hills, CA. Tyler will be receiving the highest honor of the evening for his exceptional body of work and phenomenal success as a composer, orchestral conductor and music producer. In addition, the BMI Impact Award will be presented to the ensemble of BMI's female composers who scored the ground-breaking Women Warriors: The Voices of Change project, celebrating the female activists who have fought for human rights and equality over the years. The private ceremony will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O'Neill and BMI Senior Vice President, Creative, Alex Flores.

"It is our honor to celebrate Brian Tyler's musical accomplishments by presenting him with the BMI Icon Award," said Flores. "As one of today's most prolific composers, Brian has scored countless hits across film, TV and gaming, resonating with millions of fans worldwide. His body of work, musical range and contributions to the world of entertainment will continue to inspire emerging music creators for generations to come." Flores added, "We're also introducing the BMI Impact Award at this year's ceremony to honor the BMI female composers behind Women Warriors: The Voices of Change for shining a spotlight on some of the most compelling women from around the globe through their inspirational compositions. We're looking forward to a magnificent night celebrating the best in film, TV and visual media scoring."

Brian Tyler is among the top ten highest-grossing film composers of all-time, scoring more than 80 films including box office hits such as Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Fast and Furious franchise, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Rambo, Charlie's Angels, Scream and Crazy Rich Asians, among others. Under his electronic music alter-ego, Madsonik, Tyler also wrote and produced the certified RIAA platinum hit and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song, "Shell Shocked." His television credits are equally as impressive, including 1883, Yellowstone, Scorpion, Magnum PI, Hawaii Five-0, Last Call, Sleepy Hollow and Transformers: Prime. Last year, Tyler debuted his immersive audio-visual project "Are We Dreaming," which explores the universe and our place in it through music and powerful imagery, on the main stage at Lost Lands Music Festival in front of a crowd of 30,000 fans.

Throughout his career, Tyler has amassed numerous accolades including 34 BMI Awards, three Emmy Award nominations, and 12 GoldSpirit Awards, including Composer of the Year. Tyler is also a skilled orchestral conductor and multi-instrumentalist and has conducted symphonic concerts around the globe, including performances with the London Philharmonia Orchestra at Royal Festival Hall, the Warsaw Philharmonic at Tauron Arena and the Chinese National Orchestra at the historic Dolby Theatre. In receiving this honor, Tyler now joins a prestigious list of BMI Icon Award recipients including Alan Silvestri, Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard, John Williams and Terence Blanchard, among others.

In addition to honoring Tyler, BMI composers and lyricists Amy Andersson, Isolde Fair, Lolita Ritmanis, Miriam Cutler, Penka Kouneva and Starr Parodi will be receiving the BMI Impact Award, recognizing their profound work on Women Warriors: The Voices of Change, a GRAMMY-winning album and documentary film that has received rave reviews on the international festival circuit. During an interview with the Recording Academy, the project's creator Amy Andersson said that the idea emerged from a dream about a conversation she had with American civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer stating, "I had a clear instruction that I was to do something with the conversation we had, and the next day I woke up and heard Women Warriors: The Voices of Change." She went on to write, direct and produce the empowering live-to-picture symphony concert and well-received documentary film, creating a powerful and inspiring narrative which honors some of the world's most compelling female activists.

During the ceremony, composers of the previous year's top-grossing films, top-rated primetime network television series and highest-ranking cable and streamed media programs will also be recognized.

