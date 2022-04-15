Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Welcomes Frankie Corsi, III to Its Board of Directors

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: CMHF), the holding company for Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank") announced the appointment of Frankie Corsi, III to the Company and the Bank's Board of Directors.

Mr. Corsi is the president of Beachley Furniture Company, a furniture and millwork company in Hagerstown, Maryland. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Ridgecrest Investments, a Frederick, Maryland based private investment firm. Mr. Corsi is a graduate of Mount St. Mary's University and became a licensed CPA in 1997 while employed at Linton Shafer Warfield & Garrett, P.A., a tax, accounting, and business consulting firm with offices in Frederick and Rockville, Maryland.

"We are very pleased to welcome Frankie to our Boards," said James G. Pierne, Chairman of the Board for both entities. "He is well-respected in the business community, and his financial and business expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Company."

Mr. Corsi also serves on the Executive Board of St. Mary's Catholic Church as a Corporator.

President and Chief Executive Officer Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr. commented, "Frankie's experience leading a nationally established organization, in addition to his time spent in accounting and investment banking, brings added knowledge and diversity to our board room. He will be a great resource for the Company."

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and its subsidiary, Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender with offices in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit https://www.mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

www.communityheritageinc.com

