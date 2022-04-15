TIM - NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its 2021 annual report ("Form 20-F") for the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Form 20-F is available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ri.tim.com.br/, and, in addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete financial statements, free of charge, by requesting in the following channels: by telephone (+55 21) 4109-4167 or by email ri@timbrasil.com.br.

Any further information regarding the Form 20-F can be obtained by contacting Investor Relations Team and/or Mrs. Camille Loyo Faria, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of TIM S.A. through the channels indicated above.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

