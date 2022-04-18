AAM Named PACE and PACEpilot Finalist for Innovative Electrification Technologies

DETROIT, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) electrification technology has been named both a 2022 Automotive News PACE™ Award and a 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Award finalist for technologies that advance electrification and e-mobility.

The PACE Award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance and are accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

PACEpilot is designed to recognize post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space. These represent product, software/IT system or process and idea incubators that have the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business and products.

PACE™ Award finalist – AAM's P3 2-speed Electric Drive Technology

AAM's P3 2-speed Electric Drive Technology is the first volume production application of a P3, 2-speed architecture in a drive axle. The unit also incorporates an electronic limited slip differential (eLSD), another industry first for an electric drive unit. (A P3 hybrid architecture adds an electric machine between the output of the transmission and the wheels. For this application, the electric machine was placed within the axle.)

PACEpilot Award finalist – AAM's P4 Integrated 3-In-1 Wheel-End Electric Drive

AAM's P4 Integrated 3-In-1 Wheel-End Electric Drive Unit (EDU) includes a motor, gearbox and inverter in one single compact and lightweight package. The EDU can be used in wheel end, eBeam and other applications for cars, light trucks, last mile delivery and heavy-duty truck platforms. Motor power levels range from 100-350kw and allow for 2-wheel or 4-wheel drive.

"We are honored and grateful to be named an Automotive News PACE and PACEpilot award finalist for our e-mobility technologies," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition further validates our award-winning Electric Drive technologies, which are leading the industry in power density, compact packaging, value and innovation. Our technologies support AAM's global customers as they transition to EVs in all vehicle segments from skateboard platforms to heavy-duty pickup trucks."

This recognition further demonstrates AAM's electrification leadership, which was previously recognized in 2020 with two PACE Awards for the company's electric drive innovation on the Jaguar I-PACE.

The PACE and PACEpilot awards will be announced in September 2022.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

